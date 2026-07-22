Interesting and Humour - page 3190
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Photo: Sergey Shabunevich (Belarus)
Good morning
What did you find amusing - a city not in Russia, or not ancient?
The city in Russia (from 1945 to 1991 in the USSR), an ancient city (since 1255). The only thing is that it has never been an ancient Russian town.
Only not "city in Russia", but without "in" -- "city of Russia" (though it's the same thing).
And as soon as "city of ancient" -- "ancient city of Russia".
Russia is the successor of the USSR and the Russian Empire.
Königsberg was conquered at the end of World War II or World War II (whatever you like).
The fact that Russia fought wars and expanded its territories at the end of them is a fact and that's ok. If the USSR had not taken Königsberg, it would have gone to Poland or someone else, but Germany was defeated.
A city in Russia (since 1991, from 1945 to 1991 in the USSR), ancient (since 1255). But it has never been an ancient Russian city.
Only not "city in Russia", but without the "in" -- "city of Russia" (although it's the same thing).
Königsberg was conquered as a result of World War II or the Great Patriotic War (whatever you like).
And the fact that Russia fought wars and expanded its territories as a result is a fact and that is normal. If the USSR had not taken Königsberg, it would have gone to Poland or someone else, and Germany was defeated.
And afterwards, at the signing of the treaty on boundaries, the Königsberg area was fully recognised as the possession of the Soviet Union.
I deny the phrase"ancient Russian".
No, Andrew, it is not absolutely the same. There are linguistic nuances. By the way, "the same" in your post should be written separated.
Linguistic nuances and mistakes in syntax and spelling -- do not remove or detract from the fact that -- the ancient city of Koenigsberg with adjacent territories -- belongs to Russia -- and this fact is not in dispute.
And as of today -- the ancient city of Koenigsberg -- is an ancient city of Russia.
At least there is no more East Prussia -- its territory is divided between the USSR, Poland and Lithuania.
Or Poland is going to return a part of the territory of East Prussia to Germans? Or Lithuania has a complex about it?