Interesting and Humour - page 2689
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"Back in the olden days I had a friend, Edik. Edik would have been a common backyard thug if he didn't know how to play the violin and piano, and wasn't good at chemistry. He was a pyromaniac, and a serious one at that. As an eighth-grader, he got his hands on nitroglycerin and pyroxylin at home. He underdried the pyroxylin, though, and it decomposed sluggishly on Edik's balcony, knocking out the windows.
But that is all lyricism. For me personally Edik's main achievement was a minefield for cockroaches. Those were the cockroachdays! Cockroaches were everywhere, and there was no getting along with them. Edik made some kind of extremely sensitive explosive compound (one of the ingredients was crystal iodine, the other seemed to be ammonia - but I'm not sure).
The pyromaniac applied it in small drops to a piece of cotton wool, put the cotton wool on the kitchen table, sprinkled bait - breadcrumbs, sugar, etc., and then we went to drink vodka in the room.
As the compound dried, it became explosive - and after the third drink there were clicks in the kitchen. The mines did not always kill the cockroaches - often they just concussed them. The shells were not killed - Edik marked them with a tiny drop of gouache, carefully swept them away on a piece of paper and dumped them behind the cooker, so as not to run them over inadvertently. The most deserved cockroach had three marks. It was a large, shoulder-skinned specimen of dark colour. It had four legs out of six, but stubbornly climbed the minefield again and again.
Another blast killed the veteran. Edik was sincerely grieved, and we drank the next shot without toasting..."
(c) Schrödinger's humour
Japanese scientists have created a cyber clone of Real Madrid and Portugal national team leader Cristiano Ronaldo.
The clone is 1.85m tall. He can move his eyelids and move his pupils.
Scientists scanned Cristiano Ronaldo using 3D technology and then "printed" him on a 3D printer.
The original was present when his lookalike was unveiled and admitted that the clone looked very much like him.
HOW DO YOU SPEND YOUR SUMMER?
HOW DO YOU SPEND YOUR SUMMER?
The site must have been hacked, or the webmaster must have been pissed off.
She's worried, but she's good,
I was just asking who they are and how they can confirm that they are bank employees ))
Usually she doesn't, and that was the end of the conversation.