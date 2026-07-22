Interesting and Humour - page 1019

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Mischek:
Strawberries or is it over?

Buuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuut.

I recently found out that strawberries are burnt out with a blowtorch after harvesting! Not even a gas torch - the temperature is low. Then they are watered liberally until they sprout. Not a single parasite survives, and the next year's crop looks like a picture! A little snow and +3... Bullshit. There'll be strawberries.

Or do you want strawberries? ;)

 
Mischek:

Why not, I have one jacket, I wear it once a year.)

Maybe her husband gave her the dress as a present and it's the only one she wears in these pictures.

I have one thing I wear at home almost every day, and it is no less than THIRTY years old. Exactly. My father brought back a tracksuit from Afghanistan in '83 - a jacket and trousers. The trousers are long gone, frayed at the knees, but the jacket is so light, soft, nice and comfortable... Anyway, it's my favorite thing to wear around the house. Oddly enough, it's Chinese.
 
 
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Mischek:
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