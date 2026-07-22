Interesting and Humour - page 1019
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Strawberries or is it over?
Buuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuut.
I recently found out that strawberries are burnt out with a blowtorch after harvesting! Not even a gas torch - the temperature is low. Then they are watered liberally until they sprout. Not a single parasite survives, and the next year's crop looks like a picture! A little snow and +3... Bullshit. There'll be strawberries.
Or do you want strawberries? ;)
Why not, I have one jacket, I wear it once a year.)
Maybe her husband gave her the dress as a present and it's the only one she wears in these pictures.
Non-particles, rather than electrons, may be responsible for current transfer in some superconductors
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