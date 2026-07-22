Interesting and Humour - page 2955

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You can look at it endlessly...


 

And then there's this :)

 
The second one has no animation:(
 
Walerij75:

You can watch it endlessly...


I almost choked on my own saliva)))

 
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В 2017 году в России появятся купюры номиналом 200 и 2000 рублей
  • 2016.04.12
  • www.interfax.ru
Москва. 12 апреля. INTERFAX.RU - Банк России в 2017 году планирует ввести в оборот купюры номиналом 200 рублей и 2000 рублей, сообщила журналистам председатель Банка России Эльвира Набиуллина. "Совет директоров Банка России принял решение о дополнении номинального ряда банкнот банкнотами номиналом в 200 рублей и две тысячи рублей. На наш...
 

A child asks for help with a problem

the task

The authors are unique people, they can do this kind of problem, it's a bit like a ToC.

Authors

 
IURII TOKMAN:

A child asks for help with a problem

The authors are unique people, they can do this kind of problem, it's a bit like a ToC.

Apparently they made files out of apples, but didn't take into account that files can be different sizes. Such a problem should be given an additional condition, that the size of files is the same, then the problem has a solution. But the authors do not know that files are usually different.
 
elibrarius:
Apparently they made files out of apples, but didn't take into account that files come in different sizes. Such a problem should be given an additional condition, that the size of files is the same, then the problem has a solution. But the authors do not know that files are usually different.

No, the problem has a solution, the trick seems to be that the file size is always a multiple

of a minimum value, I'll have to see what that is...

It can't be a file size of, say, 5 bytes, or 13 bytes...

 
Denis Sartakov:

No, the problem has a solution, the trick seems to be that the file size is always a multiple

of a minimum value, I'll have to see what that is...

it can't be a multiple of, say, 5 bytes or 13 bytes...

The minimum file size cannot be smaller than the cluster size on the disk. If the cluster size is 512 bytes, even a file of zero length will take up one cluster, i.e. 512 bytes.
 

and the child is only in fourth grade

and he needs to solve the problem for a good grade.

Such absurd problems are common in the book

It is most likely that books are not checked, they just print what is and how it is

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