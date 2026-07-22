Interesting and Humour - page 2955
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You can look at it endlessly...
And then there's this :)
You can watch it endlessly...
I almost choked on my own saliva)))
A child asks for help with a problem
The authors are unique people, they can do this kind of problem, it's a bit like a ToC.
A child asks for help with a problem
The authors are unique people, they can do this kind of problem, it's a bit like a ToC.
Apparently they made files out of apples, but didn't take into account that files come in different sizes. Such a problem should be given an additional condition, that the size of files is the same, then the problem has a solution. But the authors do not know that files are usually different.
No, the problem has a solution, the trick seems to be that the file size is always a multiple
of a minimum value, I'll have to see what that is...
It can't be a file size of, say, 5 bytes, or 13 bytes...
No, the problem has a solution, the trick seems to be that the file size is always a multiple
of a minimum value, I'll have to see what that is...
it can't be a multiple of, say, 5 bytes or 13 bytes...
and the child is only in fourth grade
and he needs to solve the problem for a good grade.
Such absurd problems are common in the book
It is most likely that books are not checked, they just print what is and how it is