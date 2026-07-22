Interesting and Humour - page 4579
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A woman goes to the shop for bread and sees a man lying drunk on the fence.
Goes back. No husband's.
The fool's thought struck her with a thunderbolt. "-It's like you haven't eaten bread for a year?")))
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Gap
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what make of car?;)
How to trade?
What make of car?;)
I don't know, it looks like an A4.)
HZ, looks like an A4 )
You have to take the tree out before May 1. It doesn't get all crumbly.
That's why it's scary to get acquainted if you're all in makeup, 99.9% scary, you'll be scared in the morning - no granny will shake you off :)
Vitaly, third-year students don't get old.
Vitaly, third-year students don't get old.
some associate professors prefer graduate students
some associate professors prefer postgraduate students
It seems that in the fifth year, at the latest, you have to change.
As practice has shown, then there is the 19th century pistol, a shot to the head, the remains in the Neva.