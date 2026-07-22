Interesting and Humour - page 4579

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A woman goes to the shop for bread and sees a man lying drunk on the fence.

Goes back. No husband's.

The fool's thought struck her with a thunderbolt. "-It's like you haven't eaten bread for a year?")))

 

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Gap

 
Nikolai Krylov:

.

what make of car?

;)
 

How to trade?


 
Renat Akhtyamov:

What make of car?

;)

I don't know, it looks like an A4.)


 
Nikolai Krylov:

HZ, looks like an A4 )


You have to take the tree out before May 1. It doesn't get all crumbly.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

That's why it's scary to get acquainted if you're all in makeup, 99.9% scary, you'll be scared in the morning - no granny will shake you off :)

Vitaly, third-year students don't get old.


 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Vitaly, third-year students don't get old.


some associate professors prefer graduate students

 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

some associate professors prefer postgraduate students

It seems that in the fifth year, at the latest, you have to change.

As practice has shown, then there is the 19th century pistol, a shot to the head, the remains in the Neva.

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