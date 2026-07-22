Interesting and Humour - page 2439

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  • If all the keys on your piano are black, try lifting the lid.
  • The new Lada-Priora will have a fourth pedal from 2014 - to inflate the airbag.
  • If you frighten an ostrich in a graveyard, it will be frightened twice.
 

The carrot and stick method has no effect on the diabetic masochist.

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Today, my wife and I came to pick up the children from the country house.
The first one to come running out to us was a happy, happy grandfather.

 
An unrecognisable France... Onwards to the Caliphate!

 

-So, Dodik, we'll split the profits 50 x 50.
- But, Semyon Markovich, I want 70!
- All right, you talked me into it - 70 x 70!

 
Фракталы в простых числах
  • habrahabr.ru
Я обнаружил этот фрактал, когда разглядывал интерференцию волн на поверхности речки. Волна движется к берегу, отражается и накладывается сама на себя. Есть ли порядок в тех узорах, которые создаются волнами? Попробуем найти его. Рассмотрим не всю волну, а только вектор ее движения. «Берега» сделаем гладкими, для простоты эксперимента...
 

My neighbour decided to start from scratch. Forex played a huge part in this.

 
- What did you name your doggie?
- Pook-Pook.
- You don't even have to open your mouth to call her.
 
pagot:

Well, why did we become like this and they remain different?
Видео о нежелании россиян помогать незнакомцам оказалось сфабрикованным
Видео о нежелании россиян помогать незнакомцам оказалось сфабрикованным
  • vz.ru
В Сети получило популярность видео эксперимента, который якобы доказывает, что жители США охотнее россиян помогают больному человеку на улице; эксперимент оказался сфабрикованным, сообщил руководитель PR-агентства Антон Вуйма. «США массово скупает популярных блогеров. Сейчас в интернете чрезвычайно активно распространяется ролик, где некие...
 
Lizar:
There is so much bullshit around, you can't trust anyone. Where is the guarantee that the response video is not fabricated?
 
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