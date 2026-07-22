Interesting and Humour - page 2439
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The carrot and stick method has no effect on the diabetic masochist.
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Today, my wife and I came to pick up the children from the country house.
The first one to come running out to us was a happy, happy grandfather.
-So, Dodik, we'll split the profits 50 x 50.
- But, Semyon Markovich, I want 70!
- All right, you talked me into it - 70 x 70!
My neighbour decided to start from scratch. Forex played a huge part in this.
- Pook-Pook.
- You don't even have to open your mouth to call her.
Well, why did we become like this and they remain different?