Interesting and Humour - page 10

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Task

Two people are being tried for murder. The jury found one of the accused guilty and the other not guilty. The judge turned to the one who was found guilty and said: "This is the strangest case I have ever had to try! Although your guilt has been proven beyond any doubt, the law requires me to let you go free".

How to explain such an unexpected statement from the judge?

 

This is outrageous!


 
 
 

From 1 April

 

Banned

 
 

What does the following icon look like ?

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