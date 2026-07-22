Interesting and Humour - page 1727
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Isn't there any positive news in the whole country today, apart from the elections in Maldives, to "neutralise" the negative news? All day long about Makhachkala and the Maldives ...
Isn't there any positive news in the whole country today, except for the elections in the Maldives, to "neutralize" the negative news? All day long about Makhachkala and the Maldives ...
Why colleague . The news IS . Today is a holiday. Today is... this... I'm sorry... Handicraft Day.
I'm embarrassed to ask you, how did you celebrate this holiday?
Or: The end of the world according to the Viking calendar will be on February 22nd.
It seems to me that The Management in Moscow is on holiday and has put some bad people in their place, who have been harassing us all day.
More : Staff of St. Petersburg's dam put on high alert
And so all day ... I hope they're doing fine... Maybe they're in a bad mood today...
One man dead, three injured ...
and so on all day ... and it's Saturday night...
One man dead, three injured ...
and so on all day ... and it's Saturday night...
Why colleague . The news IS . Today is a holiday. Today is... this... I'm sorry... Handicraft Day.
I'm embarrassed to ask you, how did you celebrate this holiday?
Where's everybody gone?
Comrades, not handicrafts, but needlework. Come back.
It's not the full moon, it's The managers have put ads on their website ...
By the way, their website has determined that I am not in Kaliningrad, but in the city of Orel. I had never been to Orel... I wonder what is so good and good that happened today in the city of Orel according to the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti: