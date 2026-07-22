Interesting and Humour - page 3623
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Can you please tell us how you solved it? Perhaps you know something we don't :)
1. The desire to solve it.
2. distraction from everything and everyone and full concentration on the problem - I printed it out on a normal A4 sheet, I solved it with my butt on the table.
A good abstract thinking and the ability to visualize what I work with.
4. Manyfold passages through the conditions, each time double-checking and supplementing the newly-discovered conditions (the same work with the table, but in my mind, and not on a piece of paper).
5. The desire to go all the way to the end.
By the way, solved the problem of fish, and not a zebra sign, as in Wiki is (it may be easier, and may be the same complexity - I do not know).
And my friend, who was solving it on the paper, at the end rechecked all 30 properties (including the location of houses), because he thought that I guessed the answer.
A French coin minted in 1680.
Found a bedtime story (on Facebook):
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Bedtime story
Place 40 buoys across the equator at an equal distance from each other. We synchronise our watches. The first buoy flashes for one thousandth of a second, then the second buoy flashes for one thousandth of a second and so on. As a result, the flare makes a complete circle around the equator for time t = 40*0.001 = 0.04 seconds. The aliens see the flare running along the Earth with speed v = S / t = 40,000/0.04 = 1 million kilometres per second, which is more than three times the speed of light, and... go nuts.
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And that was the comment there below:
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Good night.
A French coin minted in 1680.
The first time I saw this coin in 2013, on a private numismatic forum, during the year and have not come to one common denominator, most declined that it is minted in the present, the rest referred to the time of Louis XIV, with an image of the wheel of Ezekiel on it
4. Multiple passes through the conditions, each time rechecking and adding to the newly discovered conditions (the same work with the table, but in the mind instead of on paper).
That's probably the key - being able to visualise data and remember the table. Sentence
In an old Brazilian tradition, whoever catches the bride's bouquet at a wedding becomes the gatekeeper.
Good morning.