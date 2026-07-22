Interesting and Humour - page 2391
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No, I understand that it's easy to criticise, etc.
But fuck.
This is a high-tech resource. Why is there a queue of Neanderthals at the Software Market? What kind of associations is that supposed to evoke?
It's not clear
Alexander Gorodnitsky - Leningradskaya
In the early '70s, I was dropped off at my grandmother's house on holiday. We used to drink tea and listen to old records. I remember many of the songs by heart ever since.)
Medieval tech support :-)
No, I understand that it's easy to criticise, etc.
But fuck.
This is a high-tech resource. Why is there a queue of Neanderthals at the Software Market? What kind of associations is that supposed to evoke?
It's not clear