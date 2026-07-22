Interesting and Humour - page 2391

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Everything is fading...
Замки из песка, которые поразят ваше воображение
Замки из песка, которые поразят ваше воображение
  • bigpicture.ru
Если просто лежать на пляже вам не по душе, а дети просят поиграть с ними, то идеальный вариант проявить свои способности — это вылепить замок из песка. Лопатка, ведерко, немного воды и песка — и вы уже построили дом! Смотрите подборку самых интересных и необычных замков с пляжей всего мира, которую мы подготовили для вас, и вдохновляйтесь!
 

A new change to the profile:

The friends list is now collapsed

Friends list is now collapsed

ы

 

No, I understand that it's easy to criticise, etc.

But fuck.

This is a high-tech resource. Why is there a queue of Neanderthals at the Software Market? What kind of associations is that supposed to evoke?

It's not clear

 
 
 

Alexander Gorodnitsky - Leningradskaya


 

In the early '70s, I was dropped off at my grandmother's house on holiday. We used to drink tea and listen to old records. I remember many of the songs by heart ever since.)

 

Medieval tech support :-)

 
Mischek:

No, I understand that it's easy to criticise, etc.

But fuck.

This is a high-tech resource. Why is there a queue of Neanderthals at the Software Market? What kind of associations is that supposed to evoke?

It's not clear

Well, you kind of wised up and ran to the Market).
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