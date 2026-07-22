Interesting and Humour - page 12
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What does the following icon look like ?
What is the correct answer?
What is the right answer?
There are just numbers 1 2 3 4 5
the next 6.
all have vertical axial symmetry
draw 6 in the same style (like writing a postcode on an envelope) as the previous ones and add a mirror image to the right
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" Call your parents "
At the end of the night