Interesting and Humour - page 12

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Mischek:

What does the following icon look like ?

What is the correct answer?

 
Integer:

What is the right answer?

There are just numbers 1 2 3 4 5

the next 6.

all have vertical axial symmetry

draw 6 in the same style (like writing a postcode on an envelope) as the previous ones and add a mirror image to the right

 
Sorry, it's horizontal symmetry, from left to right. The symmetry axis is vertical.
 
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" Call your parents "


 

At the end of the night

1...5678910111213141516171819...4979
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