Interesting and Humour - page 2652
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Nanooptics: what can be seen through an X-ray microscope >>>
A unique development of the Kant Baltic Federal University "SynchrotronLIKE®" allows you to see many interesting things that are inaccessible to the human eye and other special devices. See more about it in the infographic.
Poor Spaniard, what kind of subtitles they don't put on him ))))
http://news.rambler.ru/economics/29817935/
Full text at http://tvzvezda.ru/news/vstrane_i_mire/content/201503310744-47jd.htm
Where, by the way, it says:
Кстати, с момента прогноза Тодда прошло уже 20 дней.
http://news.rambler.ru/economics/29817935/
Full text at http://tvzvezda.ru/news/vstrane_i_mire/content/201503310744-47jd.htm
Where, by the way, it says:
Will the US then switch to roubles?
Yes, for sure. What else could it be?
Only the rouble, only the hardcore!
Yes, for sure. What else could it be?
Only a ruble, only hardcore!