Interesting and Humour - page 2652

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Nanooptics: what can be seen through an X-ray microscope >>>

A unique development of the Kant Baltic Federal University "SynchrotronLIKE®" allows you to see many interesting things that are inaccessible to the human eye and other special devices. See more about it in the infographic.


Нанооптика: что можно увидеть в рентгеновский микроскоп
Нанооптика: что можно увидеть в рентгеновский микроскоп
  • 2015.05.18
  • ria.ru
Глаз человека это сложный и совершенный прибор, для получения информации о внешнем мире. Однако он имеет свои ограничения. Уникальная разработка Балтийского федерального университета им. Канта...
 

Poor Spaniard, what kind of subtitles they don't put on him ))))


 

http://news.rambler.ru/economics/29817935/

Full text at http://tvzvezda.ru/news/vstrane_i_mire/content/201503310744-47jd.htm

Where, by the way, it says:

Кстати, с момента прогноза Тодда прошло уже 20 дней.

Доллару осталось жить 60 дней
Доллару осталось жить 60 дней
  • 2015.03.31
  • news.rambler.ru
Доллару, как и экономике США, осталось жить всего 60, максимум 90 дней. Такой прогноз сделал американский экономист Уокер Тодд. Профессор 20 лет проработал советником в...
 
Well, it's been almost 80 days already) just a little bit left
 
Igor Konyashin:

http://news.rambler.ru/economics/29817935/

Full text at http://tvzvezda.ru/news/vstrane_i_mire/content/201503310744-47jd.htm

Where, by the way, it says:

Will the US then switch to roubles?
 
Alexandr Murzin:
Will the US then switch to roubles?

Yes, for sure. What else could it be?

Only the rouble, only the hardcore!

 
Igor Konyashin:

Yes, for sure. What else could it be?

Only a ruble, only hardcore!

Russian or Belarusian ? (to know what to transfer the deposit to).
 
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