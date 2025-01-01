Overview
US Stock Market
Symbol
Full name
Price BID
Price ASK
Daily
NVDA
NVIDIA Corporation
174.84
175.14
1.64%
MSFT
Microsoft Corporation
509.04
509.34
1.23%
AAPL
Apple Inc
238.15
238.45
0.61%
GOOG
Alphabet Inc - Class C Capital Stock
251.42
251.72
0.14%
GOOGL
Alphabet Inc - Class A
251.16
251.46
0.18%
AMZN
Amazon.com Inc
234.05
234.35
1.13%
META
Meta Platforms Inc - Class A
779.00
779.30
1.87%
AVGO
Broadcom Inc
360.00
360.30
1.12%
TSM
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd
262.15
262.45
0.30%
TSLA
Tesla Inc
421.62
421.92
2.77%
JPM
JP Morgan Chase & Co
309.27
309.57
0.05%
ORCL
Oracle Corporation
306.63
306.93
1.50%
WMT
Walmart Inc
103.43
103.73
0.25%
GLDI
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETNs due Februar
167.00
167.30
0.01%
LLY
Eli Lilly and Company
764.72
765.02
2.18%
PDD
PDD Holdings Inc - American Depositary Shares
129.06
129.36
1.31%
MA
Mastercard Incorporated
586.50
586.80
0.60%
NFLX
Netflix Inc - Common Stock
1200.51
1200.81
0.15%
RPAY
Repay Holdings Corporation - Class A
5.71
6.01
0.88%
NTES
NetEase Inc - American Depositary Shares, each representing 5 o
157.07
157.37
1.45%
XOM
Exxon Mobil Corporation
114.70
115.00
2.06%
ONC
327.20
327.50
1.53%
JNJ
Johnson & Johnson
176.49
176.79
0.54%
COST
Costco Wholesale Corporation
952.07
952.37
0.84%
HD
Home Depot Inc (The)
421.53
421.83
0.30%
NA
Nano Labs Ltd - Class A
5.01
5.31
0.99%
PLTR
Palantir Technologies Inc Class A
170.26
170.56
0.55%
Currencies
Symbol
Full name
Price BID
Price ASK
Daily
EURUSD
Euro vs US Dollar
1.18534
1.18564
0.11%
GBPUSD
Pound Sterling vs US Dollar
1.36437
1.36467
0.00%
USDJPY
US Dollar vs Yen
146.535
146.565
0.06%
AUDCAD
Australian Dollar vs Canadian Dollar
0.91824
0.91854
0.00%
AUDUSD
Australian Dollar vs US Dollar
0.66841
0.66871
0.00%
NZDCAD
New Zealand Dollar vs Canadian Dollar
0.82186
0.82216
0.07%
USDCAD
US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar
1.37469
1.37499
0.07%
USDCHF
US Dollar vs Swiss Franc
0.78661
0.78691
0.13%
AUDNZD
Australian Dollar vs New Zealand Dollar
1.11675
1.11705
0.07%
GBPJPY
Pound Sterling vs Yen
199.902
199.932
0.04%
Metals
Symbol
Full name
Price BID
Price ASK
Daily
XAUUSD
Gold vs US Dollar
3691.26
3691.56
0.04%
XAGUSD
Silver vs US Dollar
42.045
42.075
1.15%
XAUEUR
Gold vs Euro
3102.30
3102.60
0.21%
XAUAUD
Gold vs Australian Dollar
5507.28
5507.58
0.21%
XAUGBP
Gold vs Great Britain Pound
2698.68
2698.98
0.18%
XAUCHF
Gold vs Swiss Franc
2894.40
2894.70
0.14%
XAGEUR
Silver vs Euro
35.877
35.907
0.10%
XAGAUD
Silver vs Australian Dollar
62.842
62.872
1.24%
Indexes
Symbol
Full name
Price BID
Price ASK
Daily
AMZE
Alerian MLP Equal Weight Index
2.54
2.84
0.78%
DE40
Germany 40 Index
23372.80
23373.10
0.11%
US500
US SPX 500 Index
6604.40
6604.70
0.06%
HK50
HK50
26656.0
26659.0
0.31%
US2000
US Small Cap 2000 Index
2402.07
2402.37
0.12%
US30
US Wall Street 30 Index
45761.70
45762.00
0.06%
IT40
Italy 40 Index
42583.00
42583.30
0.93%
Cryptocurrencies
Symbol
Full name
Price BID
Price ASK
Daily
BTCUSD
Bitcoin vs US Dollar
116552.90
116553.20
0.20%
BTCEUR
Bitcoin vs Euro
98267.531
98267.561
0.11%
ETHUSD
Ethereum vs US Dollar
4509.17
4509.47
0.43%
XRPUSD
Ripple vs US Dollar
3.0370
3.0400
0.17%
SOLUSD
Solana Token vs US Dollar
235.8000
235.8030
0.71%
BTCJPY
Bitcoin vs Yen
17271854
17271884
0.97%
DOGUSD
Dogecoin USD
0.26790
0.26820
0.37%
DSHUSD
Dashcoin vs US Dollar
20.070
20.100
1.57%
ADAUSD
Cardano Vs USD
0.87595
0.87625
0.18%
BNBUSD
Binance Coin (USD)
956.600
956.630
0.10%