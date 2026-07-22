Interesting and Humour - page 1673
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Paulo Ubiratan, MD, was the chief physician at the hospital in Puerto Alegre in Brazil. The following is a fragment of an interview he was once interviewed on local television.
Exercise for the cardiovascular system prolongs life, is this true?
Answer: The heart is designed to perform a certain number of contractions. Don't waste them on exercise. Your life span will expire regardless of the way your heart beats are used. It's like saying that you can extend the life of your car by speeding it up. Want to live longer? Take a siesta.
Should you stop eating red meat and eat more fruit and plant-based foods?
Answer: You need to understand the strategy of efficiency in nutrition. What do cows eat? Grass and corn. What is it? Plant food. So a slab of beef is the most effective way to put plant food in your body. Do you want to eat cereals? Eat chicken.
What are the benefits of regular exercise?
Answer: My philosophy is this: if you don't have any pain, don't do anything. You are fine.
How does the gym help to reduce excess weight?
Answer: Absolutely nothing. The only thing that exercise does for a muscle is increase the size of that muscle.
Doeschocolate cause damage?
Answer: It is cocoa. Another representative of plant foods. A good food for happiness. Life should not be a journey to the coffin with the intention of arriving at it in good health, with an attractive and well-preserved body. Better to start the journey with a beer in one hand and a sandwich in the other and end it after numerous sessions of sex, with a completely tired, used up body, shouting: it was worth it, what a wonderful journey!..
What other advice do you have?
Answer: If constant walking were useful, postmen would be immortal. Orcas swim all their lives, eat fish and drink water, and yet they are fat. Hares run and jump without stopping, but live no more than 15 years. Turtles don't run or do anything, yet they live 450 years.Think about it.
http://www.13doors.ru/various/105-filosofiya-zhizni-ot-paulo-ubiratan.html
Paulo Ubiratan, MD, was the chief physician at a hospital in Puerto Alegre, Brazil.
Either doctors in Brazil are so poorly educated, or it is a fabricated interview, or he is just a doctor. God forbid you should see him.
It is impossible to talk about what might be the subject of such serious and complex negotiations without entering the realm of speculation. But I would hazard a guess that it all has to do with the recent announcement of new $100 notes coming into circulation in the USA. Now at any time we should expect the cancellation of of the "old" issues. What this will entail for the rest of the world, I think it doesn't need to be explained.
http://chipstone.livejournal.com/1121411.html
Variant-999 Ltd was founded in 1994 as an enterprise producing metal-framed furniture, refrigeration and shop equipment on premises leased from the Kramash defence engineering plant.
If you remember, Krasmash received the money for the torches. The torches were assembled by students who were hired by the furniture company Variant-999, which leases premises at Krasmash.
http://shkid.su/type/news/5442.html
a trailer on the subject of health
There was no sex in the USSR!