Interesting and Humour - page 3046
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that would mean "faster than the speed of light".
In this case there is simply no velocity, because the travel time equals zero. It does not aspire to it, namely it is equal, so that there are no attempts to reason about infinitely high velocity.
Do you want to talk about it? OK.
Why can you reason about 0 time interval, but not about infinitely high speed? Or do you not want to move at all, because s=v*t, at t=0 s=0...
That's the beauty of the situation, at a speed tending towards infinity moving any distance is possible, otherwise it would not be so. But since we assume that we move very cleverly, through wormholes, i.e. instantaneously, at t=0 it means being present in two places at once. However, this (presence in two places at the same time) somehow does not confuse you. Aha, so t!=0 after all? Well, the same thing!
In this case, there is simply no velocity because the travel time is zero. It does not aspire to it, it is equal, so that there are no attempts to reason about infinitely high velocity.
There may be some answers here!
Do you want to talk about it? OK.
Why can you reason about 0 time interval, but not about infinitely high speed? Or do you not want to move at all, because s=v*t, at t=0 s=0...
That's the beauty of the situation, at a velocity tending towards infinity moving any distance is possible, otherwise it would not be so. But since we assume that we move very cleverly, through wormholes, i.e. instantaneously, at t=0 it means being present in two places at once. However, this (being in two places at the same time) somehow does not confuse you. Aha, so t!=0 after all? Well, the same thing!
It has been seen for a long time that many of the so-called "predictions" of science-fiction writers have come true, because they wrote about things that could not be even imagined at their time.
Perhaps so will continue to happen. As they wrote in the books: a starship entered hyperspace, subspace, superspace, etc.
There may be some answers here!
It's like a silent movie! How do you hear the answers?
It plays fine for me! Here's the link if you need ithttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZB2y3-lHDB8
It's enough to go beyond physical motion. Moving from one point to another does not have to be done by translational motion.
Science differs from myths, beliefs, fairy tales and other fantasies in that every claim in science is experimentally substantiated. And until the hypothesis is not confirmed by experimental data (preferably repeatedly) it will remain a hypothesis, no matter how beautiful it may be. For example, the hypothesis of Higgs boson existence followed from all logic of high-energy physics development, its existence was assured by overwhelming majority of serious scientists working in core areas, but in spite of this, before experimental observation it remained in rank of beautiful hypothesis, nothing more.
I mean that until there are no experiments even faintly hinting at travelling faster than the speed of light, your statement can be classified as a belief, or fantasy.
Science differs from myths, beliefs, fairy tales and other fantasies in that every claim in science is experimentally substantiated. And until the hypothesis is not confirmed by experimental data (preferably repeatedly) it will remain a hypothesis, no matter how beautiful it may be. For example, the hypothesis of Higgs boson existence followed from all logic of high-energy physics development, its existence was assured by overwhelming majority of serious scientists working in core areas, but in spite of this, before experimental observation it remained as a beautiful hypothesis, nothing more.
I mean that until there are no experiments even faintly hinting at travel faster than the speed of light, your statement can be classified as a belief, or fantasy.
Once again, I'm not talking about speed. It does not exist in this case at all, as well as time. Because it is not a question of movement in physical understanding of this process.
By the way, science has long ago gone beyond explaining the world in its purely physical sense. It began long ago, when it was recognized that classical mechanics is just a special case of interaction of bodies. That's how quantum physics came into being. But that was just the first rung on the ladder of the skyscraper.
Modern physics already freely operates with terms like 'non-redundant state of a body'.
P. S. Unfortunately, this is not "Interesting and humorous". I'm winding up further discussion on the branch. Such a theme, after all, is more suitable for a closer social circle.