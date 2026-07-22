Interesting and Humour - page 1752
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You miss Siberia?
I am or am not a king!
You are the cat's slave.
Very wise, Ukrainians and Russians will fight today and make up tomorrow, but the Jews will still be to blame :)
Creativity from ordinary things
Sarel Theron
Design of the month