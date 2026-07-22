Interesting and Humour - page 1752

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Yoschik:
You miss Siberia?
Yeah, I lived in the Khokhloma-Mansiysk Autonomous District for 4 years, Surgut Lyantor, those places.
 
artmedia70:

I am or am not a king!


You're the cat's slave.
 
Yoschik:
You are the cat's slave.
No - he's a prince... Miloslavsky. We have a tandem.
 
 
 
Urain:
Very wise, Ukrainians and Russians will fight today and make up tomorrow, but the Jews will still be to blame :)
:)
 
 

Sarel Theron


 

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