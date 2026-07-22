Interesting and Humour - page 1581

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Mischek:

Yes, I think they mean that it is cold at night because the sun does not shine and on a cloudy day the sun does not shine and does not pierce the clouds. It's all very debatable, though.

At point 2 it is as warm at night as in the daytime. According to the chart it is not the daytime temperature that is lower than usual, but the nighttime temperature is higher, a noticeable unusual hillock. If daytime temperatures were lower, it would be understandable - clouds. But why is the nighttime above average, and so noticeably so?
 
Integer:
The graph doesn't show daytime temperatures lower than usual and nighttime temperatures higher, a noticeable unusual bump.
Right (
 
And I was a fool to read it all the way to the end ... I thought there was a joke somewhere ...
 
newdigital:

I was a fool to read it all the way through... I thought there was a joke somewhere ...

Keep it in return. Now you can commit adultery. If you don't drink )

And there is no adultery itself on the right )

 
 

How values and priorities have changed

 

Thinking long and hard ...

 

thinking again ...

 
 
peripatetikos:

Out... Oops...


All right, let's get on with it.

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