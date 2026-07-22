Interesting and Humour - page 1581
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Yes, I think they mean that it is cold at night because the sun does not shine and on a cloudy day the sun does not shine and does not pierce the clouds. It's all very debatable, though.
The graph doesn't show daytime temperatures lower than usual and nighttime temperatures higher, a noticeable unusual bump.
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Interesting and Humorous
rvv2006, 2013.10.06 15:34
Keep it in return. Now you can commit adultery. If you don't drink )
And there is no adultery itself on the right )
How values and priorities have changed
Thinking long and hard ...
thinking again ...
Out... Oops...
All right, let's get on with it.