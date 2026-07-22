Interesting and Humour - page 4962

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Roman #:

Employee and owner, two different statuses.
Like a kulak and a peasant.

That's not what I mean. In the factories, which are in the sweet spot, the salaries of wage-earners are very good, too. Both social benefits and working conditions. But I'm half joking, of course... Nobody is comparing a job as a programmer or a speculator with a bread-and-butter, stable and reliable, but strictly disciplined job.

[Deleted]  
What do you do?
- Watching the trees grow.
- All the fuss...
 

Programmer: Technically, the TC can also be done in 1C

Customer: that's an idea...

https://habr.com/ru/post/649957/

 

shishkin ?


 
Denis Sartakov #:

shishkin ?


A still from the film "The Wrong Turn", a view in winter.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev #:

A still from the film "The Wrong Turn", a view in winter.

scary up

Dimitri)

recently sold a house from europe))))

at our local forum, I write - the house looks like a movie The Texas Chainsaw Massacre), there as it began, the maniac, along with the house for sale)

 

Am I correct in assuming that if the signal is temporarily removed from publication and then published again,

then everyone will get the happy news "The name of the rek shared the signal" ? :-)

I already remember many by sight as his highness the boar (or vice versa) :-)


 

When it's not exactly fun, you can use the translator and get some fun stuff )

This is from the EN section of the forum


 

On Valentine's Day

♪ The beast will be lighter, too ♪

 

It's broken through!


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