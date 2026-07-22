Interesting and Humour - page 2039
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Wasn't he going to transfer money to terrorists? )
I am fresh and pure of mind, I love all nations, especially the green one, praise be to all doctors in the world!
Which green one is that? New Zealand? Or our own grassy one, my dear, dear hemp?
Which green one is that? New Zealand? Or our own grassy one, our dear, dear hemp?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Interesting & Humorous
Mischek, 2014.01.04 15:29
Freedom to the Yenisei Maniac !
Artyom, I'm with you, hang in there
Good morning
Zorich, people here are saving me from getting banned.
ns xnj yfndjh... ugh... what did you do ? ....
( look what you did... :-))
What football was like last year
Pew, pew, pew, pew, pew, pew, pew, pew.
ugh
You're a cancer, brother... Watch how you do it: