Interesting and Humour - page 2039

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MetaDriver:
Wasn't he going to transfer money to terrorists? )
Tomorrow I said:)
 
Happy New Happiness to all! My friends (with a lump of tears lodged in my throat), I am as clean as new laundry washed in the Yenisei River, in water that smells of logs, crucians and salt water, I hasten to announce that the lobotomy was a success. I am fresh and pure of mind, I love all nations, especially the green one, praise be to all the doctors in the world! Honey, I owe you a barrel of honey. Zorich, I haven't had a drink in eight years, and then I had one...
 
artmedia70:
I am fresh and pure of mind, I love all nations, especially the green one, praise be to all doctors in the world!

Which green one is that? New Zealand? Or our own grassy one, my dear, dear hemp?

 
ALXIMIKS:

Which green one is that? New Zealand? Or our own grassy one, our dear, dear hemp?

No, no, no... it's just that according to the latest VTSPS decree, there is no black nation. That's how it happened. I've decided to love the green one. So be it.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Interesting & Humorous

Mischek, 2014.01.04 15:29

Freedom to the Yenisei Maniac !

Artyom, I'm with you, hang in there

That's exactly how I've been spending my time. Banya, sauna, beer-girls... It was great! It was a bit boring at times, though... Well... I had a lot of people to talk to.
 



Good morning

 
Somebody's been partying naughty
 
tara:
Zorich, people here are saving me from getting banned.

ns xnj yfndjh... ugh... what did you do ? ....

( look what you did... :-))

 

What football was like last year



 
Mischek:

Pew, pew, pew, pew, pew, pew, pew, pew.

ugh

You're a cancer, brother... Watch how you do it:

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