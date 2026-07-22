Interesting and Humour - page 2848

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Alexander Antoshkin:

Theory without practice is dead and practice without theory is blind, so the two aspects are inseparable. Conspiracy theories are part and parcel of folklore, you have to figure out how to become a conspiracy theorist without getting off the couch.

There are about 2 billion children in the world (less than 18 years old :)). But since Father Christmas does not come (apparently) to Muslims, Hindus, Jews and Buddhists, his work is reduced by about 15% of the total number - 378 million children (according to the census). With an average of 3.5 children per home, we can conclude that Father Christmas must visit 91.8 million homes in total. We assume that every household has at least one child who deserves a present for good behaviour.

And we do not take orphanages into account, so the job of Father Christmas is cut by at least half in home visits. And if you consider that every child at least once a year misbehaved! His job is reduced to nothing at all.
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Just wondering how they do it, there's a report on TV about the Reindeer Census. But we know that none of the known species of reindeer can fly. But there are 300. 000 species of living organisms which still have to be classified, and although they are mainly insects and bacteria, this does not exclude, although with low probability, the existence of a suitable reindeer species which has not yet been described and which only Santa Claus and Father Christmas have seen so far.
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Alexey Busygin:
And it also doesn't take into account orphanages, so Santa's job is cut in home visits by at least half. And if you consider that every child at least once a year misbehaved! His work is reduced to zero.

Assuming that the new year lasts 31 hours, due to the different time zones, if he travels from east to west, (which seems logical), it is therefore 822.6 visits per second.

That is, Father Christmas (who wants, read Santa Claus :)) has 1/1000 second of time for each house with good kids: parks, jumps out of the sleigh, enters the house, talks to the parents, then drinks with them, listens to the child, gives the latter a present (climbs up the chimney, fills his socks, puts the remaining presents under the Christmas tree, destroys traces of his stay and climbs out back through the chimney, for Santa, and to the next house.

Lie!!!! it's not there:)

 
Alexander Antoshkin:

Assuming that the new year lasts 31 hours, due to the different time zones, if he travels from east to west, (which seems logical), it is therefore 822.6 visits per second.

That is, Father Christmas (who wants, read Santa Claus :)) has 1/1000 second of time for each house with good kids: parks, jumps out of the sleigh, enters the house, talks to the parents, then drinks with them, listens to the child, gives the latter a present (climbs up the chimney, fills his socks, puts the remaining presents under the Christmas tree, destroys traces of his stay and climbs back out the chimney, for Santa, and to the next house.

Lie!!!! he's not there:)

There is! Don't spoil the children's fairy tale He's gone for naughty children!
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Alexey Busygin:
Bingo! Don't spoil the children's fairy tale There's no such thing as a naughty child!
Well, let's prove otherwise, Father Christmas is keeping up with the times, so he has built special navigation equipment connected to the GLONASS system into the staff.

 
Alexander Antoshkin:
Well, let's prove otherwise, Father Christmas is keeping up with the times, so he has built special navigation equipment into the staff, connected to the GLONASS system.

Father Christmas is using a different navigational device, not as backward as people's.
 

Made a snowman for the New Year

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Alexander Voronkov:

Made a snowman for the New Year

People on Bashorg collectively conjured up a warm spell for New Year :) but then everything froze and snowed in :)
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Alexey Busygin:

It's the weather at home that counts, and all the rest is vanity

 
Alexander Antoshkin:

The most important thing is the weather at home And all the other things are fussy

It's when you're at work that work doesn't feel like home. So you have to make it feel like home
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