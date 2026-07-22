Interesting and Humour - page 2848
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Theory without practice is dead and practice without theory is blind, so the two aspects are inseparable. Conspiracy theories are part and parcel of folklore, you have to figure out how to become a conspiracy theorist without getting off the couch.
There are about 2 billion children in the world (less than 18 years old :)). But since Father Christmas does not come (apparently) to Muslims, Hindus, Jews and Buddhists, his work is reduced by about 15% of the total number - 378 million children (according to the census). With an average of 3.5 children per home, we can conclude that Father Christmas must visit 91.8 million homes in total. We assume that every household has at least one child who deserves a present for good behaviour.
And it also doesn't take into account orphanages, so Santa's job is cut in home visits by at least half. And if you consider that every child at least once a year misbehaved! His work is reduced to zero.
Assuming that the new year lasts 31 hours, due to the different time zones, if he travels from east to west, (which seems logical), it is therefore 822.6 visits per second.
That is, Father Christmas (who wants, read Santa Claus :)) has 1/1000 second of time for each house with good kids: parks, jumps out of the sleigh, enters the house, talks to the parents, then drinks with them, listens to the child, gives the latter a present (climbs up the chimney, fills his socks, puts the remaining presents under the Christmas tree, destroys traces of his stay and climbs out back through the chimney, for Santa, and to the next house.
Lie!!!! it's not there:)
Assuming that the new year lasts 31 hours, due to the different time zones, if he travels from east to west, (which seems logical), it is therefore 822.6 visits per second.
That is, Father Christmas (who wants, read Santa Claus :)) has 1/1000 second of time for each house with good kids: parks, jumps out of the sleigh, enters the house, talks to the parents, then drinks with them, listens to the child, gives the latter a present (climbs up the chimney, fills his socks, puts the remaining presents under the Christmas tree, destroys traces of his stay and climbs back out the chimney, for Santa, and to the next house.
Lie!!!! he's not there:)
Bingo! Don't spoil the children's fairy tale There's no such thing as a naughty child!
Well, let's prove otherwise, Father Christmas is keeping up with the times, so he has built special navigation equipment into the staff, connected to the GLONASS system.
Made a snowman for the New Year
Made a snowman for the New Year
It's the weather at home that counts, and all the rest is vanity
The most important thing is the weather at home And all the other things are fussy