Interesting and Humour - page 2321
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Which president tried to buy a pizza in Washington D.C. at night wearing nothing but his pants?
In 1995, Boris Yeltsin came on an official visit to Washington to meet with Bill Clinton. According to the latter's autobiographical book, late at night, a US Secret Service guard found a drunken Yeltsin in his pants outside his residence on Pennsylvania Avenue. It turned out that the President had tried to hail a taxi to get a pizza.
Which groups of the Aztec population were allowed to drink alcohol?
The alcoholic drink pulque, fermented agave juice, was known to the Aztecs. It was consumed by priests during religious ceremonies and by the aristocracy during the celebration of military victories. The drink was forbidden to mere mortals, except for the elderly and pregnant women.
In which nation were important decisions made in two readings - sober and drunk?
According to Herodotus, the ancient Persians had a two-step tradition of making important decisions. Very often such decisions were made during a drunken revelry, but the next day they were necessarily discussed again in a sober state. And vice versa: what was initially made without alcohol had to be reconsidered under its influence.
Online broadcast from the ISS in HD quality
We bring you live coverage from the International Space Station 24 hours a day. Now also in HD. The ISS was commissioned in 1998, with 16 countries participating (Russia, USA, Japan, France, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, Canada, Belgium, Brazil, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands and Denmark).
Live in New York City's Times Square!
EarthCam takes you on a virtual tour of New York City's most visited location: Times Square! Our exclusive webcams feature aerial views below the action and world famous street level cameras with audio.Interact with both live views streaming from HD presets as well as high-resolution photo upgrades from MP (megapixel) presets. Be part of the new Fancam every day for 1pm Eastern, when our GigapixelCam pans Times Square, creating 1 billion pixel images. A souvenir panorama is available the next day as a keepsake from Crossroads in the World!
Enjoy the sights of Miami!
EarthCam and affiliate, the popular News Cafe, have teamed up to deliver street level views of beautiful Miami Beach, Florida. Watch people dine at the restaurant before heading to the beach for some swimming and sunbathing. South Beach is one of the hottest spots on the Atlantic coast for nightlife, fun and sun. Let EarthCam and Sybilla Poe Restaurant Bice have you there, with live streaming HD views of this trendy and chic city.
The world's strongest beer at 67.5 degrees is brewed by two friends from Scotland.
You can live to be a hundred years old if you give up everything you want to live a hundred years for.
(Woody Allen)
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Meta125, 2014.07.08 09:10.
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