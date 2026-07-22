Interesting and Humour - page 1478

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7. Spend all wages only on the purchase of goods in our online shop.

8. The salaries of family members of employees of 50%, also to be used for the purchase of our goods.

 
A patient was saved from a heart attack at a fee-paying clinic, and when he found out the price of the treatment, he was saved again afterwards.
It would have gone on like this indefinitely, if it had not been for the discount accumulation system.
 

A few days ago, Klitschko tweeted out a picture like this. Schwarzenegger responded to him.

 
rvv2006:

A few days ago, Klitschko tweeted out a picture like this. Schwarzenegger responded to him.

Am I the only one who doesn't get the humour?

 
Contender:

Am I the only one who doesn't get the humour?

Maybe it's not humour.
 
Mischek:
Maybe it's not humour.
That one tried (judging by the eyes) and that one doesn't care ... and they look the same (the one who doesn't care is even better).
 
newdigital:
The one tried (judging by his eyes) and the one who doesn't care ... and the one who doesn't care looks the same (the one who doesn't care looks even better).
There. That's what I mean. Everything around us has become the same. And nobody cares. And how to live...
 

Schwarzenegger is 66 years old (height 188cm). He maxed out his deadlift at 340kg. About 3 months ago he was on one of the Russian channels (he came to Russia), and he said that due to his age he now regularly does 300kg and no more ... It's true - I think it has nothing to do with age (this sport has little to do with age) ... it's just that he was "somewhere" mayor ... etc ...

I work out too, but I will never make 300 ...

so :

what Klitschko tries - Schwarzenegger doesn't care (and the latter has better results even in a relaxed state). That's the humour of the picture. I think they have agreed on mutual PR :)

 
The clock on Schwartz's hand, that's the one. Wider than Schwartz's hand.
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