On Friday , October 3, 2025, an updated version of the MetaTrader 5 desktop platform will be released. This release provides the following bug fixes: MQL5: Resolved an issue with the generation of implicit constructors and copy operators for structures and classes. In some cases, this could lead to

Hi, I was initially convinced by a developer and awarded him the job for $600. After the project started, I realised that the developer did not have the skills or solution I was looking for. He began delivering work that was not aligned with the job requirements and expected me to accept it so he

Hi guys, Trying to figure out and cant make it happened. Need easier access to different timeframes on hotkeys. The only thing I am missing is when coming back from 1min TF it doesnt zooms in twice automatically, something overwrites that. Ideal scenario is when moving to 1 - 1min TF it zooms out

Hey, Is there any code or indicator that makes the chart only show the regular trading hours in the CFDs ? I am looking for this information for several weeks now, and cannot find anything

Hi everyone, I’m looking for high-quality discussion communities focused on Gold (XAU) and Silver (XAG)—either futures (COMEX) or spot/CFD versions traded on MT5. Before starting anything new, I’d like to join existing good channels/threads if they already exist. What I’m looking for: Serious

New MT5 Terminal Build [5440] Breaks Custom MQL Graphical Interfaces (GUI) Dear MetaQuotes Team, I am writing to report a major issue concerning the graphical display of my custom MQL applications (Expert Advisors and utilities) in the newest MetaTrader 5 terminal build. The problem is specifically

The topic title has been edited by a moderator - it's no longer in all caps. There is no need to shout. Ive just spent the last 2 days trying to fix this error ive reinstalled windows , made mt5 portable , recompiled code , and basically everything else ai suggested, im a pc repair technician, so

MetaQuotes has once again demonstrated its leadership in creating innovative solutions for the financial industry. At the Forex Expo Dubai 2025, held on October 6–7, the company received two prestigious awards: MetaTrader 5 was named Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform Including Web and Mobile

I have reinstalled MT5/MQL5. MetaTrader 5, Version 5.00, build 5488. Date: 19th December 2025 I have copied my old indicators to the new installation directories. Its weird this! I can load old FSI_v7.ex5 but if I recompile it it won't load giving error: 2025.12.22 05:38:34.246 Custom Indicator

Even i already rent for VPS, am I still needed internet on my PC in order for the EA to set trades

I can't top up my account, except to top up with mql5 coupons there are no other options. what is this nonsense. and there are no options icons. there is no webmoney icon

I just started this thread as a continuation of the talking made on this topic (we can read it). Or ...to make it shorter: it was some discussion about forecasting/predicting of the next candle or direction of the movement or market condition evaluation. And it was around standard indiocators in

Recently I was experimenting with a couple of indicators used for a non-scalping system presented by BigBear - https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/177573 I was debugging one of the indicators when I switched to the M5 chart and noticed a nice setup for a quick short trade... hmmm.... probably a...

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies Test version of MQL5 Copilot in beta 3647 Renat Fatkhullin , 2023.03.23 23:11 In today's beta version 3647, we've included the first version of Copilot, a feature to enhance the editor's ability to write code. The settings

In Forex market, it is important to know the return of your investment even you are a scalper to be able not to be discourage to the result of your trade

Hey Traders, Just want to get your thoughts on using mt5 on Mac or IOS? Is the functionality still the same (or worse) as on Windows? Also does it run better (performance) on Mac? What would you get or current have if you were in my position. I'm thinking of buying either a mac pro or Ipad to

I don't know if others were doing the same, having multiple EA running simultaneously on the same pair. So, I think each can work smoothly, and speedy

Hello, I am using the EMA 200, but I am confused about what ADX period I should use. Should I use ADX 200, or a lower or higher period? Up Trend: Market Price > EMA 200 ADX > 30 DI+ > DI- Down Trend: Market Price < EMA 200 ADX > 30 DI+ < DI- Please suggest what ADX period I should use. Is there any

I decided to make some indicators' review based on trading experience and using them inside manual trading systems. So, please find the first thread about Stochastic Oscillator. Feel free to add or write any comments concerning this indicator about how to use it inside trading systes, how to trade

I’d like to discuss the difference between what we often call a “strong breakout” and a “false breakout”. What criteria do you personally use (candlestick body size, volume, retest behavior, multi-timeframe confirmation)? My observation: sometimes a breakout above recent highs comes with strong

Over the years, I’ve tested and observed many Expert Advisors, especially on XAUUSD. And there’s something that keeps repeating itself again and again. Most EAs that show amazing backtests on gold rely on some form of martingale or grid logic. At first glance, everything looks perfect: high win

Hello everyone, I am testing a range-based Expert Advisor on a few instruments. The EA avoids overtrading and stays inactive during low-volatility conditions. During holiday periods or very quiet sessions, I prefer to keep the EA attached and let it follow its internal rules rather than interfere

Guys, I have been trading since 2011, I have tried nearly 2000 strategies, I have build almost 2000 Eas and indicators, on this olatform and on other platform, but I have not really found what works, what actually works? and does such a thing exists

Comments not related to " Looking for traders to manage accounts " have been moved to this thread

Hi @ all, i´m new with MT 5 and wanted to know if its possible to trade on sim/demo account other markets than forex? For instance, NQ, SP500, etc. For now i only see forex markets to choose from. Any ideas? Thanks

I used to use metatrader4 when I was messing with Forex, but I have funds that I'd like to use out of my stock porfolio to trade one particuarl stock which goes up and down $1-2/day pretty much all the time. I'd like to set metatrader up to say, sell at a certain price, then buy at $2.00 lower, then

Hi guys, can anyone share their experience with trading Bitcoin on nano and cent accounts? Do you have any tips regarding input settings, how they calculate decimals, and similar details? Thanks

As the title says, MT5 supports options. I have been waiting for a long time, but I have not seen any use cases

Hi I just Googled "mql5 depth of market volume", and got the following definition: In MQL5, "depth of market" (DOM) volume refers to the aggregated volumes of pending buy and sell orders at various price levels, visible in the order book

Hello there, I'm trying to trade on, Micro E_mini Nasdaq-100 index futures, As far as I know their symbol is MNQU5, I just cant seem to get them to show on MT5

If BTC/USD has support at $68,000 and resistance at $70,000, what type of group or person would keep dumping at $70,000 when they make very little profit from a buy at $69,000

Hi. How much would it cost to make this DOM?

i been using amp for future trading from last two years in usa but from last three days i been noticing disconnection of data feed in live trading for almost 30 seconds to 1 minute, is anyone else have this issue

If you invest in stock portfolio or asset management firm, and you have 2 options 1- Long only : go long with bullish market only ( lower return ) 2- Long-Short : go long when bullish and short when bearish market ( extra return from shorting ) When strategy short stocks it expose your portfolio to

Want to trade gold and silver on spot not futures .. i tried futures algo trading on ninja.. too much loss on slippage. Any ideas what are others doing

I want to demo Options board on MT5 but cant find ANY one who offers it? Where can i try the MT5 options board? Who is currently demo/ real trading with MT5 options platform? its ridiculous i cant find ANY information on how to actually do it/ who offers it. Its almost as if it doesnt exist/ noone

After the last MQL update on MT5 (5273 12 Sep 2025) //--- Show all the information available from the function AccountInfoDouble() printf ( "ACCOUNT_BALANCE = %G" , AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE )); printf ( "ACCOUNT_CREDIT = %G" , AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_CREDIT )); printf (

SP500 and NASDAQ Indexes are not up to date and have been disabled for some time now. Is anyone else experiencing this

I was doing trading and leave the screen for some minute and I want to back check the history. Is there any tick data or tick data based back check method

Hi, i readed this book's reference page, and now i'm really confused. It's clear that OrderSendAsync doesn't get any in the result but "request id", but it seems that with OrderSend we cannot have guarantee on what we can get on result data. Reading these two statements: "It's important to note

Hi guys, I made an EA and back tested it on historic data. I want to test it in the same demo account but on live real time data to see how it will go if I run it real time. How can I run it on real time data not on historic data? I will highly appreciate your support as usual. Thank you very much

Hello! I keep receiving this notification on my terminal send request failed(invalid certificate). This notification starts once I open the first trade on terminal. I closed the trade, notification keeps coming. If I restart the terminal, notifiation stops until I open again one trade. Kindly

Hi, one of the EAs that I purchased does not show under "My purchases" in MT5. Any suggestion? Thank you in advance

I've noticed that after copying history with CopyRates MT5 keeps copied array in memory. It's ok for cached access but when I run through lots of symbols my memory ends fast. And memory stays occupied until MT5 exits. Is there any way to forcibly release memory occupied by CopyRates cache

Since the latest version of MetaTrader 4 - Verion 4 - Build 1400 - 10 Nov 2023 was released I get the message that my product requires active MQL5 account in Tools->Options->Community. My user ID and password is entered on the Community screen. The same user ID and password I used to enter this

Dear Forum Members Wish all Marry Christmas & Happy New Year. I have got above error while running Strategy Tester. Any clue what is this could be? Regards

Hi everyone I would like some feedback on my code or how I can make it more efficient as it uses several conditionals and loops. I wanted to create a multicurrency news filter for when 30 minutes before and after the current time there is an important news event. For each news event I need its

Can you tell me if this is a realistic tester figure? And is this a good or bad result for a year with a deposit of $3,000

I am currently working on optimizing an EA based on SuperTrend clustering, and I am honestly struggling to find a solid and reliable optimization process. I have tried different approaches, and the ones that seem the most logical to me involve using genetic optimization with a large set of

Hello everyone I have an EA that works well in the MT5 strategy tester but it does something else in the real demo.I hope you can help me correct this. This is a very profitable strategy 📈, I will provide the source code .mq5 file if anyone wants to help me.Thank you in advance

There is a EA that i downloaded from MQl5. I changed some settings and added 2 inicators to it, it seems very profitable now. Can someone rescripts that Ea with the new indicators added

Hello , so i got a situation with my one of my EAs , so basically on the backtest everything works fine, trades are set to be when they should and closed when they should , but on live trading , the bot is not setting trades to be , and is not respecting the rule of not opening a new trade if the

I have made a trading bot with python that works with MT5 using the MetaTrader5 module. it fetches data from MT5 to my program and sends back a request for position. now I know that the strategy tester in the MT5 can be used to backtest expert advisors , but I wonder if there is a way to use the

WebRequest with the same code called from the same type of computer on the same network can return mysterious 404 or 403 even though other computers on the same domain using the same code return server error 200 (ok). Server is working with no issues. Code has no issues. Problem seems to reside in

Hi there, i found this script to remove all windows borders. But infortunately, it does not work. Can you please help me (or fix it for the community) ? Regards //#property script_show_inputs #import "user32.dll" int SetWindowLongA( int hWnd, int nIndex, int dwNewLong); int GetWindowLongA( int

Hi all, I've been wanting to have the ability to plot indicators from different timeframes on my chart, but MT doesn't have this capability built in. (Does anyone know of any charting programs that do this natively?) As an example, if you're following the IWCR system, it'd be nice to be able to plot

Hello. How do I stop this warning from appearing? Resource indicator 'Fractal_Range.ex5' is compiled for debugging. That slows down performance. Please recompile the indicator to increase performance. I'd like to compile it without these options, but where are they? Thanks

Hello respected MQL5 community, I am working on a trading strategy and I need an indicator like the one in the attached screenshot. Unfortunately, I do not know its name, and it might even be a custom-built one. I have tried my best to find it using common search terms, but without success. I am

How can I get a MACD that's exactly the same as that in TradingView for e.g macd((fast)12, (slow)26, (signal line)9) on close price. The current default in mt5 shows signal line as line and macd as histogram but I want it to appear exactly as in TradingView. Can I download one that's already built

Good morning, everyone! I hope you are all well. I am adapting an indicator ( CurrencySlopeStrength ) which, for those who are not familiar with it, behaves similarly to other oscillators, such as RSI, Stochastic , etc. However, I have noticed that the indicator becomes heavy when attached to

hi, it is nice to be introuced to such nice forum which discusses different ideas of trading and systems .. I noticed when surfing the forum that no one is talking about different currencies strength relative to each other.. where I think is Important , When We trade - we some times say we are

Please help if anyone has this indicator for mt4

RSI indicator We are continuing discussion about the indicators. We have the following thread: Parabolic SAR indicator Momentum indicator Stochastic Oscillator Divergence Indicator Now we are talking about RSI. "Technical Analysis from A to Z": Overview The Relative Strength Index ("RSI") is a

Hi, i have a doubt about reliability of data obtained via CopyBuffer in EA. Considering this example. Let's assume we have a custom indicator where each tick in onCalculate sets 3 buffer: double A[]; double B[]; double C[]; ..... //set buffers in OnInit ..... int onCalculate(....){ //initialize

I am proud of myself with how far I have come with my coding knowledge without any experience and relying only on YouTube and Google for help. I have been trying to convert an indicator from Trading View Pine Script into a MT5 indicator and have learned so much along the way. I have learned how to

I’m working on an MQL5 custom indicator and I’ve extracted this part of the code to test why the arrows aren’t showing up on the chart. The main logic of the indicator is working as expected, but the plotting is not. Note that this is just a part I extracted from my indicator and I’ve given random

Dear Coders and Friends, i made a mt5 indicator ,its not showing buy sell arrows on the chart. Whereas with similar configuration it shows arrows on mt4 chart. i have been using this mt4 indicator since the last 4 years on mt4. What am i doing wrong. Kindly help and rectify. Thanks in advance //---

Does anyone have a large collection of oscillators (works best in a trading range) that he/she put together? Maybe we could start a thread where all oscillators are gathered. And let's go a little beyound RSI and Stochastic

I tryed to collect everything about one indicator: Stochastic Oscillator. "Technical Analysis from A to Z": OverviewSto.chas.tic (sto kas'tik) adj. 2. Math. designating a process having an infinite progression of jointly distributed random variables. --- Webster's New World Dictionary The Stochastic...

