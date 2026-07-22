Interesting and Humour - page 2482

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It has been said here recently that Windows 10 has only had its start button changed. It hasn't. Here are the changes to IE, for example:
В IE внедрили поддержку HTTP 2.0
В IE внедрили поддержку HTTP 2.0
  • 2014.10.06
  • xakep.ru
В состав недавно вышедшего Windows 10 Technical Preview (x86, x64) вошёл браузер Internet Explorer 11.0.8, хотя в финальной версии ожидается IE 12. Несмотря на сохранившийся номер версии 11.0.8, браузер поддерживает стандарт HTTP 2.0, и это не единственная новая технология под капотом IE. Бурно критикуемые спецификации HTTP 2.0 (HTTP/2) пока...
 
 
 


 

New targeted advertising on Five

 
Vinin:

New targeted advertising on Five

No, Vitya, it's more like she just found a new victim...

We've been having a hard time with it lately.

I'm missing my slippers, like always after this...

 

Formula 1

 
http://itc.ua/blogs/windows-95-zapustili-na-chasah-samsung/
Windows 95 запустили на часах Samsung
Windows 95 запустили на часах Samsung
  • 2014.10.06
  • Андрей Белокриницкий
  • itc.ua
Запуск операционной системы почти двадцатилетней давности не дает никаких полезных результатов за исключением того, что показывает как развитие железа и ПО позволяет со временем запускать практически что угодно на чем угодно. Для запуска Windows 95 использовались часы Samsung Gear Live и эмулятор ADosBox из Google Play. Обычный DosBox работает...
 

and you're still trading )

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