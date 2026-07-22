Interesting and Humour - page 1634
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Made from old tyres.
http://coub.com/view/embm1wd
It can't be.
Otherwise, you would have cited
Andrei dug up a single case somewhere.
I'm sorry, but you're really clueless. Maybe some neighbour's cat doesn't like you.
I also have a great story about a cat, even 2 (I mean about 2 cats), but I won't tell it, I'm really disgusted to prove something to a person who is trolling.
I'm sorry, but you're really clingy. Maybe some neighbour's cat doesn't like you.
I too have a great story about a cat, even 2 (in the sense about 2 cats), but I will not tell, I'm really disgusted with something to prove to the man who started trolling.
Man, the cat vs. dog thing's been going on longer than I thought.
Well, come on, you got to make time for it.
Don't even try to prove to me that Mischek should be banned. I usually ban really vicious trolls without delay.
I don't give a shit how you all feel about cats, dogs, non-dogs and other parrots. But I do wonder how you make jokes about it.
P.S. I love both dogs and pussies.