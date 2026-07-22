Interesting and Humour - page 1634

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Made from old tyres.

 
 
Mischek:

It can't be.

Otherwise, you would have cited

Andrei dug up a single case somewhere.

I'm sorry, but you're really clueless. Maybe some neighbour's cat doesn't like you.

I also have a great story about a cat, even 2 (I mean about 2 cats), but I won't tell it, I'm really disgusted to prove something to a person who is trolling.

 
 
Contender:

I'm sorry, but you're really clingy. Maybe some neighbour's cat doesn't like you.

I too have a great story about a cat, even 2 (in the sense about 2 cats), but I will not tell, I'm really disgusted with something to prove to the man who started trolling.

Man, the cat vs. dog thing's been going on longer than I thought.

Well, come on, you got to make time for it.

 
Contender: I'm really disgusted with proving something to someone who's been trolling.

Don't even try to prove to me that Mischek should be banned. I usually ban really vicious trolls without delay.

I don't give a shit how you all feel about cats, dogs, non-dogs and other parrots. But I do wonder how you make jokes about it.

P.S. I love both dogs and pussies.

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