Interesting and Humour - page 214

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Seven days to go

( 10,217 minutes )

 
Mischek:

Seven days to go

( 10,217 minutes )

Guessing again... What a life...
 
Mischek:

Seven days to go

( 10,217 minutes )

Shit. 7 whole days now to wait to see what Mishek has come up with/cooked up. ))))
 
Mischek:

Growing up, vagabond :)

http://youtu.be/qMxX-QOV9tI

Who took your eye out?

 
TheXpert:

Growing up, vagabond :)

http://youtu.be/qMxX-QOV9tI

Who plucked out your eye?


abolk

That's nothing ... Putin's genocide of the Misheks alone is worth it

 
TheXpert:

You're growing up, bum :)

http://youtu.be/qMxX-QOV9tI

Who took your eye out?


And this ...programmer, capitalist worker, turned a rat on me the other day.

But we made friends.

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