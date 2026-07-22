Interesting and Humour - page 214
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Seven days to go
( 10,217 minutes )
Seven days to go
( 10,217 minutes )
Seven days to go
( 10,217 minutes )
Growing up, vagabond :)
http://youtu.be/qMxX-QOV9tI
Who took your eye out?
Growing up, vagabond :)
http://youtu.be/qMxX-QOV9tI
Who plucked out your eye?
abolk
That's nothing ... Putin's genocide of the Misheks alone is worth it
You're growing up, bum :)
http://youtu.be/qMxX-QOV9tI
Who took your eye out?
And this ...programmer, capitalist worker, turned a rat on me the other day.
But we made friends.