Interesting and Humour - page 3024
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All those crispy brown crusts (fried meat, fish, potatoes, etc.) can be delicious, but they are very difficult to digest and even more difficult to isolate. They resemble plastic because of their hardness, there are no such nutrients in nature, it is a human invention of the age of civilisation. It is through abuse of fried foods that clogged blood vessels, capillaries, varicose veins, and then thrombophlebitis occur. Some foodies get so used to frying everything - porridge, eggs, potatoes, sausages etc. - that they can no longer eat plain food. It is these people who tend to become considerably overweight, go bald quickly, suffer from constipation, high or low blood pressure and numerous other disorders.
From my observations from the outside, fry lovers are not only constipated digestively, but also mentally. And not only constipation, but also descent into marasmus, demonic possession, megalomania, inadequate perception of danger, loss of instinct of self-preservation, marginalization ...
Those same bums just love fried potatoes and not only fried potatoes! They steal from other people's gardens and gobble them up!
But it's delicious!
You can't eat anything these days, if you believe the TV.
Tore all the roach's legs off, said "run! " - he doesn't run.Conclusion: the cockroach can't hear without its legs.
Five sixes (I wonder what that means in magic?):
Five sixes (I wonder what that means in magic?):
I was the one who accidentally caught the post of a jouser with five sixes:
I was the one who accidentally caught the post of a Youser with five sixes:
Five sixes (I wonder what that means in magic?):
I googled the phrase practically for free and then clicked on Images - to see what google associates with the phrase (the equivalent of 10-20 quid as I understand it) ... I'm not even going to post screenshots... some worn shoes, ripped jeans, torn pillow...
I googled the phrase practically for free and then clicked on Images - to see what google associates with the phrase (the equivalent of 10-20 quid as I understand it) ... I'm not even going to post screenshots... some worn shoes, ripped jeans, torn pillow...
Greetings, how's it going in the English part of the forum - are templates ripping?