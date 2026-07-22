Interesting and Humour - page 3738
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Pavel, by no means is anyone crossing the line.
Andrei and I have been communicating in this style for many years now, and I don't even think we will poke each other with pitchforks or throw tamagaws when we meet in person.
I learned how to swear a long time ago :) Andrei knows that I cannot be insulted in principle.
But the rules are the rules, and we do not need to break them, especially in an open forum. That's what the private thread is for.
Andrew, I'm not defending anyone - not Yuri or anyone else - but don't cross the red line - insults on the forum are not allowed.
Be a man... If you can.
P.S. Were you in the army yourself?
I did not insult anybody - I stated a fact. I served in the army. What this scoundrel is doing - just not manly, it is the same as the pile-driving, only worse, the pile is here and this runner over there, he feels his lack of power and therefore he is so brave.
Yura, come on, be a man, say here what you said in private behind my back, tell me why you write such posts.
We are having a very nice, almost friendly conversation.
Andrew is probably in the middle of the food chain of this whole system... Any criticism or truth that breaks the leg of that creaky old sofa will cause resentment. The system has to be safeguarded. And I understand him perfectly. What's more, I don't want to fall off the sofa with a bang either.
Here's a wonderful "Song about a Duel" by the remarkable and talented Leonid Filatov, who, alas, passed away so early.
It doesn't matter that you were inadvertently hurt,
It doesn't matter that you're not a bully at all,
It matters that there are still duels in the world,
On which this fragile world rests.
It doesn't matter that you're not killed in the end,
It doesn't matter that your anger is gone for nothing,
What matters is that there are still wrongs in the world
That you can't forgive your abuser.
It doesn't matter that you're sick of a stupid pose,
It doesn't matter that you're not good at shooting,
It matters that there are still questions in the world
That can only be solved this way.
Never mind that there's no reason for a duel,
It don't matter that it's a fight over the ladies,
It matters that there are still men in the world
Who are ashamed to go to court.
Leonid Filatov 1975
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Any power is annoying, and absolute power is absolutely annoying.
----
Handmade Teddy Bears. Fair Masters - Handmade.
Good morning to you!
Yura, don't argue with Andrei. Each of you has his own point of view, his own position. It's better to duel straight away :)
Here's a wonderful "Song about a Duel" by the remarkable and talented Leonid Filatov, who, alas, passed away so early.
It doesn't matter that you've been inadvertently hurt,
It doesn't matter that you're not a bully at all,
It matters that there are still duels in the world,
That keep this world in a state of flux.
It doesn't matter that you're not killed in the end,
It doesn't matter that your anger is gone for nothing,
What matters is that there are still wrongs in the world
That you can't forgive your abuser.
It doesn't matter that you're sick of a stupid pose,
It doesn't matter that you're not good at shooting,
But it does matter that there are still issues in the world
That can only be solved this way.
Never mind that there's no reason for a duel,
It don't matter that it's a fight over the ladies,
It matters that there are still men in the world
Who are ashamed to go to court.
Leonid Filatov 1975
Is this a call to finish off an already small number of moral, just and honest people?
Which are always and in any cross-section of society - orders of magnitude less. As opposed to idiots who do injustice or outright "evil". Playing roulette/money a decent person initially with a strongly negative mo on a global scale. Do not come down to the fact that the concept of good and evil honor and conscience and social justice is a relative concept, we are talking about generally accepted by the majority in society, the average concept.
No, better an argument, one would not want to live in a world without decent people. And the rot - it will suffocate them anyway and in court and everywhere else, because the absence of morality will always defeat the one whose actions are limited by its presence.
No, of course I understand that the song is about courage and bravery to risk death for your ideas. And that if you don't go for them, it's not worth living. But still. The real essence of things clearly doesn't look so noble. Courts are already considered (and were then considered) shameful, it's not about the courts themselves, it's about what they've been turned into. And dueling is a longing for the time when they were, which is the tsarist times of writers and others. The times of the cult of personality, when there were also the "ponts" of the time. A kind of "notions" which have been modified in our 90s "to answer for their bribes". And you had to shoot yourself even for insignificant nonsense, otherwise your level inthe "money-bearing" society would drop if you refused. I don't know whether there was more narcissism or dependence on public opinion at the end of that time and in my opinion they were just pissed off.
Certainly, where did Filatov get such a nostalgia for that time, in which he did not live. Or maybe it is simply from the social injustice of his time, from the desire to shoot this or that scoundrel, or someone who is more powerful and who cannot be defeated in a fair and legal fight. I doubt very much that there was less social inequality in those dueling times than now. That's why the degree amongst people was raised and it wasn't on empty revenge that led to what it led to. And of course, as always, who is smarter, that on this degree of mass and drove into paradise for himself.
Also, mornings can be like this:
Handmade Teddy Bears. Fair Masters - Handmade.
Good morning to you!
Paws are a bit odd for a bear
The paws are a bit odd for a bear.
It is what it is :)