Interesting and Humour - page 1977

New comment
 
*
Роскомнадзор запретил «нецензурное обозначение мужского полового органа»
  • www.mk.ru
Федеральная служба по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) составила список слов, которые российские СМИ не могут употреблять ни при каких условиях. А также те, которые можно использовать с некоторыми оговорками.
 
peripatetikos:
Is the future really coming?

Yeah, 30K is revolutionary. There are, of course, nuances. The amount of state subsidy in the price, the price, with the existing average profit margin, with the production of a million per year,

the cost of a kilometre including maintenance and charging, etc. But these are minor things. They will squeeze it out anyway. And our budget will be ruined. The share of gasoline in oil is high.

And no one is even going to build a non-resource economy, they have enough for their age.

 

Contender:
*

Roskomnadzor has banned "obscene reference to the male genital organ"

What?! What's it gonna be? What's it gonna be?

Everything's going to stop. Logistics, manufacturing, agriculture, medicine.

Education will only continue to work.

You can't do this. You have to use your head.

 
http://www.interfax.ru/world/news/348536
Американские власти "разрешили" въезд в страну Санта-Клаусу и его оленям
Американские власти "разрешили" въезд в страну Санта-Клаусу и его оленям
  • www.interfax.ru
Москва. 24 декабря. INTERFAX.RU - Санта-Клаус получил документы, необходимые для того, чтобы посетить США в рамках своего кругосветного рождественского путешествия, сообщают во вторник американские СМИ.
 
http://itar-tass.com/obschestvo/856196
Санта-Клаус пролетел над Москвой и Санкт-Петербургом в районе полуночи
Санта-Клаус пролетел над Москвой и Санкт-Петербургом в районе полуночи
  • tass.ru
Объединенное командование аэрокосмической обороны Северной Америки следит за Сантой с помощью 47 радаров и спутников
 

The zero import duty rate for electric vehicles will be set from 1 February 2014 to 31 December 2015 inclusive.

ЕЭК назвал сроки действия нулевой пошлины на электромобили. - Новости дня - PосБизнесКонсалтинг
  • www.rbc.ru
ЕЭК назвал сроки действия нулевой пошлины на электромобили.. РБК 23.12.2013, Москва 164721 Нулевая ставка ввозной таможенной пошлины на электромобили будет установлена с 1 февраля 2014г. по 31 декабря 2015г.
 
Yoschik:

What?! What's it gonna be? What's it gonna be?!

Everything's going to fall apart. Logistics, manufacturing, agriculture, medicine.

Education will only continue to work.

You can't do that. You have to use your head.

I think it's you and your Wu-Du.

Tell me, did you stick it in your head?

 
Silent:
http://www.interfax.ru/world/news/348536

his deer ... or moose ... I think it's a moose.



 
newdigital:

his deer ... or moose ... I think it's moose.

Moose are deer. But they're not moose, but they're still deer.
 
TheXpert:
Moose are deer. But they are not elk, but they are still deer.
)))
1...197019711972197319741975197619771978197919801981198219831984...4979
New comment