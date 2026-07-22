Interesting and Humour - page 1977
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Is the future really coming?
Yeah, 30K is revolutionary. There are, of course, nuances. The amount of state subsidy in the price, the price, with the existing average profit margin, with the production of a million per year,
the cost of a kilometre including maintenance and charging, etc. But these are minor things. They will squeeze it out anyway. And our budget will be ruined. The share of gasoline in oil is high.
And no one is even going to build a non-resource economy, they have enough for their age.
Contender:
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Roskomnadzor has banned "obscene reference to the male genital organ"
What?! What's it gonna be? What's it gonna be?
Everything's going to stop. Logistics, manufacturing, agriculture, medicine.
Education will only continue to work.
You can't do this. You have to use your head.
The zero import duty rate for electric vehicles will be set from 1 February 2014 to 31 December 2015 inclusive.
What?! What's it gonna be? What's it gonna be?!
Everything's going to fall apart. Logistics, manufacturing, agriculture, medicine.
Education will only continue to work.
You can't do that. You have to use your head.
I think it's you and your Wu-Du.
Tell me, did you stick it in your head?
http://www.interfax.ru/world/news/348536
his deer ... or moose ... I think it's a moose.
his deer ... or moose ... I think it's moose.
Moose are deer. But they are not elk, but they are still deer.