Interesting and Humour - page 138

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Mischek:
right. remembered )

Semyon Semyonach))

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Yo, man, so it's not a smoker?! ))

Wow, so this isn't the MKL4 forum either ))

 

Peter. New Year 2012

 
 
 

The caped bear is much more positive than the formerly sober Santa.

 

The rightmost one is really cool

 
Mischek:

The rightmost one is really cool

Kind of like the CCA thread.
 
abolk:
something like the CCA thread.
(chuckles)))
 
"I have a hunch that if the world doesn't end on December 21, 2012, a lot of babies will be born in September 2013."


"Tip: Argue with a co-worker that she can't touch her belly button with two elbows at the same time.
Enjoy. You're welcome."
 

Hulytte Packard Presence Crisis Solution

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