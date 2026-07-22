Interesting and Humour - page 138
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right. remembered )
Semyon Semyonach))
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Yo, man, so it's not a smoker?! ))
Wow, so this isn't the MKL4 forum either ))
Peter. New Year 2012
The caped bear is much more positive than the formerly sober Santa.
The rightmost one is really cool
The rightmost one is really cool
something like the CCA thread.
"Tip: Argue with a co-worker that she can't touch her belly button with two elbows at the same time.
Enjoy. You're welcome."
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