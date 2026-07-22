Interesting and Humour - page 4366
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It seems that any post with the words Vladimir Putin in it, or even a hint of him, is perceived as mate, and not just here.
It feels like everyone has gone crazy, out of fear or something.
And you want to live in a country where the president's name won't be cut out either in the Humor threads or in ordinary discussions.
Is it humorous that Canada is an importer of oil from the US?
"As a result, China is the 2nd largest buyer of US oil after Canada."
Probably because it's cheaper to buy nearby, logistics must be to blame.
Probably because it is cheaper to buy nearby, logistics must be to blame.
Canada is an exporter, not an importer.
Canada is an exporter, not an importer.
What difference does it make, buy to sell. The main thing is that the costs are less if something is close by.
...and it's not a fake, but a real painting by the famous Aivazovsky, called "Food Distribution", 1892.
It's not about fake/non-fake. It's about the fact that some members of the community can't communicate properly about Russia's past, present and future. This leads to political bickering on a non-political resource, and as a consequence, the posts are cleaned up and both the instigator and everyone who took part are banned for a week.
I won't delete your post - it's fine. But if it becomes a friction/fighting issue, you'll have to be banned for a week along with those who start a political squabble here - as the instigator. And that's "nothing personal - just order".
it's not photoshopped
It's not about fake/non-fake. It's about the fact that some members of the community can't communicate properly about Russia's past, present and future. This leads to political bickering on a non-political resource, and as a consequence, the posts are cleaned up and banned for a week, both for the instigator and all those who took part.
I won't delete your post - it's fine. But if it gets into a friction/fighting situation, you'll have to be banned for a week, along with those who engage in a political brawl here - as the instigator. And that's "nothing personal - just order".
Artem, look closely, in 1892 was this flag in Russia? (It is difficult to say about the US flag - the number and location of stars is not well visible)
Artem, take a closer look, was this flag in Russia in 1892? (It's hard to tell about the US flag - you can't see the number and position of the stars very well)
https://yandex.ru/search/?clid=9582&text=как%20пользоваться%20интернетом%20курсы%20для%20чайников&l10n=ru&lr=64
https://yandex.ru/search/?clid=9582&text=как%20пользоваться%20интернетом%20курсы%20для%20чайников&l10n=ru&lr=64