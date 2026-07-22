Interesting and Humour - page 1822

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JJerboa:

Just now:

Eating stuffed cabbage rolls, and suddenly the thought goes, "Demo cabbage rolls!!!"

... (gasps))

That's how you get to the demobabe.
 
JJerboa:

Just now:

Eating stuffed cabbage rolls, and suddenly the thought goes, "Demo cabbage rolls!!!"

... (gasps))

With tread time... :)
 
http://sport.rbc.ru/article/193136/
Д.Бекхэм: Меня подвергли сексуальному унижению при приеме в «МЮ»
Д.Бекхэм: Меня подвергли сексуальному унижению при приеме в «МЮ»
  • sport.rbc.ru
Д.Бекхэм: Меня подвергли сексуальному унижению при приеме в «МЮ». Дэвид Бекхэм вынужден был признаться в том, что его приняли в «Манчестер Юнайтед» весьма нелюбезно и даже унизительно.
 
 
newdigital:
I'm travelling now (realistically, not with IP Beeline) ...

Is it possible to do that?

 
Contender:

Is that allowed?

On coke, I guess.
[Deleted]  
artmedia70:
On coke, maybe.
Under the influence of substances, you can do a lot more than that.) You can even travel across the universe).
 
it flies in the air, I'm 100% sure.
 
 
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