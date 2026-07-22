Interesting and Humour - page 1822
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Just now:
Eating stuffed cabbage rolls, and suddenly the thought goes, "Demo cabbage rolls!!!"
... (gasps))
Just now:
Eating stuffed cabbage rolls, and suddenly the thought goes, "Demo cabbage rolls!!!"
... (gasps))
I'm travelling now (realistically, not with IP Beeline) ...
Is it possible to do that?
Is that allowed?
On coke, maybe.