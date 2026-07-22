Interesting and Humour - page 1888

New comment
 
 

And a bit of positivity in support of Free Ukraine:


 

 

A sect of orthodoxy is marching across the country

 
http://coub.com/view/fgbvo80
 

How to boost your rating . Find a fool ( fool ) , put in your text . Profit )

 

[Deleted]  
Yoschik:
http://coub.com/view/fgbvo80
What a good cat, working out).
 
peripatetikos:
What a good cat, working out.)
No, he's being punished by God. And now he has to go up the endless ladder...
1...188118821883188418851886188718881889189018911892189318941895...4979
New comment