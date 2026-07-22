Interesting and Humour - page 1883
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http://dozor.kharkov.ua/events/politics/1146072.html
Makes you think,
especially the commentary on the article.
Freedom to Ukraine!
Better, Belarus.
Look what a Belarusian dish I made. It took almost five weeks to prepare.
Better, Belarus.
Look what a Belarusian dish I made. It's been cooking for almost five weeks.
However, it doesn't tell you stock prices or exchange rates...
But they will tell you which market has a pogrom, which one has vodka bottled, and which one has blacks whipping the cops.
Yum, yum... It looks delicious. Shit, I got a litre of moonshine from a good friend of mine. So..: Freedom to Siberia!!!
Yum, yum... It looks good. Man, I got a litre of moonshine from a good friend of mine. So: Freedom to Siberia!!!
Raw jerky. Tastes like a good sausage jerky.
Hardly had time to take a picture yesterday, the family ate it up in a jiffy :)
Raw jerky. Tastes like a good dried sausage.
Hardly had time to take a picture yesterday, the family gobbled it up in a jiffy :)
North Korea executes Jang Song-taek - uncle of country's leader Kim Jong-un
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Good morning.
Raw jerky. Tastes like a good dried sausage.
Hardly had time to take a picture yesterday, the family gobbled it up in a jiffy :)
Did you give it to the dog? Greedy.
You're a dickhead?????
I didn't even give it to the cat (but not sure about the pets, they could have shown weakness).