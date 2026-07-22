Interesting and Humour - page 1883

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http://dozor.kharkov.ua/events/politics/1146072.html

Makes you think,

especially the commentary on the article.

«Беркут» и митингующие сыграли на Майдане «договорняк» (ВИДЕО)
«Беркут» и митингующие сыграли на Майдане «договорняк» (ВИДЕО)
  • dozor.kharkov.ua
В Сети появилось видео, на котором видно, как народный депутат от партии «Удар» Артур Палатный договаривается с «Беркутом» о драке на барр
 
Yoschik:

Freedom to Ukraine!

Better, Belarus.

Look what a Belarusian dish I made. It took almost five weeks to prepare.


 
Contender:

Better, Belarus.

Look what a Belarusian dish I made. It's been cooking for almost five weeks.

Yum, yum... It looks delicious. Man, I got a litre of moonshine from a good friend of mine. So..: Freedom to Siberia!!!
[Deleted]  
Following RBC, NTV has also started a programme called MARKET NEWS.
However, it doesn't tell you stock prices or exchange rates...
But they will tell you which market has a pogrom, which one has vodka bottled, and which one has blacks whipping the cops.
[Deleted]  
artmedia70:
Yum, yum... It looks delicious. Shit, I got a litre of moonshine from a good friend of mine. So..: Freedom to Siberia!!!
I support you!!!)
 
artmedia70:
Yum, yum... It looks good. Man, I got a litre of moonshine from a good friend of mine. So: Freedom to Siberia!!!

Raw jerky. Tastes like a good sausage jerky.

Hardly had time to take a picture yesterday, the family ate it up in a jiffy :)

 
Contender:

Raw jerky. Tastes like a good dried sausage.

Hardly had time to take a picture yesterday, the family gobbled it up in a jiffy :)

So... It's a long time to wait.
 

North Korea executes Jang Song-taek - uncle of country's leader Kim Jong-un

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Good morning.

Радикальным способом
  • expert.ru
Специальный военный трибунал КНДР приговорил к смертной казни Чан Сон Тхэка. Это дядя лидера страны Кам Чен Ына и до конца прошлой недели он занимал несколько важных государственных постов. Приговор был сразу же приведен в исполнение.
 
Contender:

Raw jerky. Tastes like a good dried sausage.

Hardly had time to take a picture yesterday, the family gobbled it up in a jiffy :)

Did you give it to the dog? Greedy.
 
Yoschik:
Did you give it to the dog? Greedy.

You're a dickhead?????

I didn't even give it to the cat (but not sure about the pets, they could have shown weakness).

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