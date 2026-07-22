Interesting and Humour - page 1381

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The grandfather planted the fish...
 
Mischek:
Grandpa planted a fish...
for dough?
 
Big program - big glitches

Ha debugger is the best way to find a bug in the system.
 
TheXpert:
for the money?

(I've got the dough.

)))

 
If you chase two birds with one stone, you get hit in the face by both.
 
Mischek:
Grandpa planted a fish...

By the way!


 
sumkin75:

(I've got the dough.

)))

Wrote it and laughed. That's exactly how Pushkin did it
 

newdigital:

There's a Chinese part of the forum here. So here are proverbs from China(from here)

Also from there:

A good product is never cheap; a cheap product is never good. Chinese proverb

The Chinese know what they're making :)

 

Not removed yet).

 

Social Rock Opera.

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