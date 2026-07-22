Interesting and Humour - page 1381
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Grandpa planted a fish...
Ha debugger is the best way to find a bug in the system.
for the money?
(I've got the dough.
)))
Grandpa planted a fish...
By the way!
(I've got the dough.
)))
newdigital:
There's a Chinese part of the forum here. So here are proverbs from China(from here)
Also from there:
A good product is never cheap; a cheap product is never good. Chinese proverb
The Chinese know what they're making :)
Not removed yet).
Social Rock Opera.