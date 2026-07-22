Interesting and Humour - page 658

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Mischek:
Well, I was scared. So scared. So he slipped. It's no big deal.
A bee stung my nose. Probably more than one. Payback for the good stuff. )))
 

400,000 for a car, but 20 for a gift to the police... Bad....

 
Manov:

400,000 for a car, but 20 for a gift to the police... Bad....

maybe he does not want to waste gas and the penalty area near his home? :-)
 
Vladon:
or maybe he doesn't want to waste petrol and he just wants to get a ticket near his house? :-)

you can... :)

or you can get one right in front of your house...

When the police cost less than fuel - anything is possible.... :))))

 

when they pay, it's OK, maybe park where and how they want...

When everyone comes, the street is impassable, but there are no problems :)))

 

Die Hard 5 . February 2013.

 
 
Zeleniy: Would you be so kind as to delete this boorishness https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page664#comment_345287 , perhaps you missed it.

That post has been removed, it has fulfilled its role. I think it was effective enough (leave the post for a while so you can read it and see where you went wrong).

 
 
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