Interesting and Humour - page 658
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Well, I was scared. So scared. So he slipped. It's no big deal.
400,000 for a car, but 20 for a gift to the police... Bad....
400,000 for a car, but 20 for a gift to the police... Bad....
or maybe he doesn't want to waste petrol and he just wants to get a ticket near his house? :-)
you can... :)
or you can get one right in front of your house...
When the police cost less than fuel - anything is possible.... :))))
when they pay, it's OK, maybe park where and how they want...
When everyone comes, the street is impassable, but there are no problems :)))
Die Hard 5 . February 2013.
That post has been removed, it has fulfilled its role. I think it was effective enough (leave the post for a while so you can read it and see where you went wrong).