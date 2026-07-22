Interesting and Humour - page 351
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- if 10,000 come out, we detain them;
- If 50,000 come out, we disperse them with batons, detain the most active ones;
- 100,000 people come out, we provide security, we don't touch anyone;
- If 500,000 come out, we take the side of the people;
humour turned to politics again ((((
Both comments about gas have been deleted by me. Let's not stir things up, OK?
The facts are probably absolutely correct, but the interpretation was clearly provocative and biased.
It's a thing. I want it
Yes - Better leave it to politicians or go and run for office.
Although everyone is entitled to their opinion
I've seen this video somewhere before... ;)
I showed it to my wife; apparently, women have a different logic: it's not the spinning process that interests her, but the point of making such small meals :)
Sandrine Boullée's street fantasies