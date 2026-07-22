Interesting and Humour - page 2560

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artmedia70:

Is there a difference?

The one on the left sang "U Got It Bad" once.

The one on the right didn't.

P.S. 8701 Forever!!!


 
server:
Every day more competitors are added, at least 20 signals are registered per day, they are also dumped, transferred to their personal https://www.mql5.com/ru/wall , I also replied to your blog - control https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/379720 .LSA also replied )))
Thanks for the reply. And now I have given you an answer to your answer on my blog as well :)))
 

Never despair.

 

If you have a dog and a wife, do you make sure your wife is not filming you?

 
barabashkakvn:

Never despair.

Spain is good
 
 
rvv2006:
Painted
 
I've heard smart people say "My body is beautiful enough, why decorate it with stuff..."
 
 
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