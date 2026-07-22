Interesting and Humour - page 2560
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Is there a difference?
The one on the left sang "U Got It Bad" once.
The one on the right didn't.
P.S. 8701 Forever!!!
Every day more competitors are added, at least 20 signals are registered per day, they are also dumped, transferred to their personal https://www.mql5.com/ru/wall , I also replied to your blog - control https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/379720 .LSA also replied )))
Never despair.
If you have a dog and a wife, do you make sure your wife is not filming you?
Never despair.