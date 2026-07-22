Interesting and Humour - page 89

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Hi! I am Bob.

:D

 
joo:

Hi! I am Bob.

:D


Hi Bob. It's funny, but "the kettle takes a long time to get cold" and "the kettle takes a long time to get cold" are the same thing.
 

it's not the "don't" particle, it's the word "long".

because it negates the denial of the essence of what's going on

ambulance takes a long time to arrive, ambulance takes a long time to arrive

money goes long, money doesn't go long.

 
But they cut the music from the 3DO screensaver of old (and my favourite) toys ;)
 
Mischek:
Hi Bob. It's funny, but "the kettle takes a long time to cool down" and "the kettle takes a long time to cool down" are the same thing.
Haven't you seen the rest of the cartoon?
 
joo:
Haven't you seen the rest of the cartoon?
Relax, I was just sharing.)
 
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