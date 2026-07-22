Interesting and Humour - page 89
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Hi! I am Bob.
:D
Hi! I am Bob.
:D
it's not the "don't" particle, it's the word "long".
because it negates the denial of the essence of what's going on
ambulance takes a long time to arrive, ambulance takes a long time to arrive
money goes long, money doesn't go long.
Hi Bob. It's funny, but "the kettle takes a long time to cool down" and "the kettle takes a long time to cool down" are the same thing.
Haven't you seen the rest of the cartoon?