Interesting and Humour - page 439
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Putin is braver than Medvedev.
Our kids can probably kill and tear apart anyone with one finger.
+100500
I laughed heartily :)
Check for me, please:
5812-3351-6743-9233
915
And by the way, it seems you can't do a transaction without a name and expiry date:
Dmitry
07/14
I'm getting suspicious =)