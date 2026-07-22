Interesting and Humour - page 439

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Putin is braver than Medvedev.

Our kids can probably kill and tear apart anyone with one finger.

  
Hа футбольном матче:
- Мальчик, а ты где же деньги на такой дорогой билет взял?
- Отец купил!
- А где он сам?
- Дома билет ищет...
 
The Rothenberg brothers are baffled: they spent $10bn on the discovery of the Higgs boson when they could have spent $50bn.
 
 
Mischek:

+100500

I laughed heartily :)

 
Mischek:

Check for me, please:

5812-3351-6743-9233

915

And by the way, it seems you can't do a transaction without a name and expiry date:

Dmitry

07/14

 
Interesting, just wrote the card details, and then I got

snapshot

I'm getting suspicious =)

 
[Deleted]  
Mischek:

That's a good one. These patent wars are already reaching the point of idiocy.
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