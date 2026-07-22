Interesting and Humour - page 4683
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a song comes to mind)
Yes
It's difficult for all businessmen these days, but American pig farmers also have a black swan ***.
A bit of theory to understand what's so terrible. The food industry in the States has a cultof specialisation. Pig suppliers, slaughterers for restaurants, slaughterers for supermarkets are all different people, due to the lack of necessary equipment not interchangeable.
Now for the story.
There has been a Covid outbreak at some of the biggest meat packing plants in the US. Conveyor, workers closely together - what social distance, 100-200 people began to fall ill. The factories, as is the custom in America, were all super-large (one of them processed 5% of the meat volume) and they were shut down for quarantine.
It was a coincidence that the slaughterhouses that had been shut down specialised in supplying meat to supermarkets. Their colleagues, partners of restaurateurs, who remained afloat and worked in the format "here is half-carcass, where's my money", are not able to rise to these volumes, because supermarkets need quite different specifications, and no one will bother to organize them for a month of quarantine. At the same time, they themselves are also idle, as the restaurants know where and how deep they are.
And the pigs on the farms keep arriving. It's a cycle - 180 days and that's all, it's time to die, make room for the new offspring.
Farmers have no stocking facilities of their own, and the slaughter service, again, is specialised, and stands quarantined.
A bit like the recent case of overflowing cisterns, only instead of silent oil you have a stupid herd of pigs and it's growing by the day.
Read no further for the faint-hearted - a volitional decision has been made to euthanize the herd. There are 160 thousand heads nationwide.
The closed plant of the JBS giant has been completely switched over to euthanasia of pigs. Management has reported that around 13,000 animals can be killed per day with 10 workers. "We don't want to put pigs to sleep and compost them, but we have no choice," some agronomist said, using the phrase "humane depopulation". Mum must be proud of him. (And here's knowing that somewhere near Minnesota 10 people are slaughtering 13k pigs a day - do you still think you're the worst off, oh unemployed barista?
Pork prices in the States have fallen to the equivalent of $0.8/kg. In the post-quarantine euphoria of the PRC, they are three times higher and still rising. It would be logical to trade and Trump has already agreed to everything, he says, you are such nice people, take away the pigs, we have nowhere to put them, but the Chinese in response demonstratively increase production and do not buy anything. Clearly on purpose.
To summarise: People in New York supermarkets are grumbling, complaining about shortages of pork, they are ready to pay more, and you would give anything to have it there - you have these pigs crawling out of all the cracks, but no one can slaughter them and pack them, prices are falling, you let the herd be euthanised, thrash, berserk, USDA is concerned, everything is very bad and what to do is not clear.
To quote an old joke:
Out are the ducks.
Beaver to all
That haircut doesn't look right without a blue tank top.
Happy May Day, everyone, Happy Beltane!
We're burning fires on balconies, quarantining and eating our last crumbs...
a song comes to mind)
Yes, now that no one wants it, all we can do is bathe in it).
Danelia knew it all ahead of time )
A monument to a stock speculator (trader):
Helicopter for Mars