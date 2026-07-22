Interesting and Humour - page 2881
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and in fact, time does not exist in nature and has never existed!
Only processes exist in nature and they can be periodic or non-periodic.
and in fact, time does not exist in nature and has never existed!
.
The weather trend
Weather trend
It's the other way round
It's the other way round.
It's going to be summer, isn't it? So the trend is ascending. And the correction from the 20th to the 30th is for buying ))))