Interesting and Humour - page 3568
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Rather than deleted, it's hidden.
And the hidden account can be recovered.
This is like hiding a page on a site.They don't have the slightest indication that the money is coming from the broker who has the best view of the system. They won't remove it from there.
They are all understandable because the more terminals, the bigger the load on the whole system, and this is a lot of money.
I may have exaggerated about the broker, but it was something like that.
Dear Customer!
............. would like to thank you for your cooperation and for maintaining a mutually beneficial long-term relationship.
According to the requirements of CySEC regulation and MiFID/EU directive, a company must ensure that its client's identity remains up to date throughout the entire business relationship. That is why we need to receive confirmation of your actual address from you on an annual basis. Please provide a new document by sending it to .................
In addition to your name, this should include your residential address and be no more than 6 months old. This document must be signed and stamped by the issuing organisation or be printed on an official letterhead.
If the required document is not provided in accordance with clause 15.4 of the Client Agreement (Standard Terms of Cooperation) and clause 2 of Appendix No. 4 to the Client Agreement (Standard Terms of Cooperation), the company has the right to refuse to provide services to you.
What are the new requirements ?)) Whendid CySEC come up with this?
Dear Customer!
............. would like to thank you for your cooperation and for maintaining a mutually beneficial long-term relationship.
According to the requirements of CySEC regulation and MiFID/EU directive, a company must ensure that the identity of a client remains up to date throughout the entire business relationship. That is why we need to receive confirmation of your actual address from you on an annual basis. Please provide a new document by sending it to .................
In addition to your name, this should include your residential address and be no more than 6 months old. This document must be signed and stamped by the issuing organisation or be printed on an official letterhead.
If the required document is not provided in accordance with clause 15.4 of the Client Agreement (Standard Terms of Cooperation) and clause 2 of Annex #4 to the Client Agreement (Standard Terms of Cooperation), the company has the right to refuse to provide services to you.
The new requirements ))) Whendid CySEC make themup?
I got the same thing from Cyprus. Thought I had already sent them the documents and did not react. After New Year they cut off access to MT. I have not sorted it out yet.
When I take money, I do not need any documents; I will open an account tomorrow, just give it to me)). By the way, now the money can only be withdrawn with documents and not otherwise.
They sent me about this from Cyprus too. Thought I had already sent them the documents and didn't react. After the New Year, access to MT was cut off. I have not sorted it out yet.
When I take money, I do not need any documents; I will open an account tomorrow, just give it to me)). By the way, they now only withdraw money with documents and nothing else.
something so strange ...
a passport has a place of residence, but it was definitely issued more than 6 months ago, and now what ?
what kind of document do these sons of bitches need?
something so strange ...
The passport has the place of residence, but it was definitely issued more than 6 months ago, so what now?
What kind of document do these sons of bitches want?
something so strange ...
The passport has the place of residence, but it was definitely issued more than 6 months ago, so what now?
What kind of document do these sons of bitches want?
"This document must be signed and stamped by the issuing organisation or be printed on an official letterhead. "
So it makes no difference which organisation and which letterhead. Write it on a piece of paper from the school diary.
Dear Customer!
............. would like to thank you for your cooperation and for maintaining a mutually beneficial long-term relationship.
According to the requirements of CySEC regulation and MiFID/EU directive, a company must ensure that the identity of a client remains up to date throughout the entire business relationship. That is why we need to receive confirmation of your actual address from you on an annual basis. Please provide a new document by sending it to .................
In addition to your name, this should include your residential address and be no more than 6 months old. This document must be signed and stamped by the issuing organisation or be printed on an official letterhead.
If the required document is not provided in accordance with clause 15.4 of the Client Agreement (Standard Terms of Cooperation) and clause 2 of Appendix No. 4 to the Client Agreement (Standard Terms of Cooperation), the company has the right to refuse to provide services to you.
The new requirements ))) Whendid CySEC make thisup ?
something strange ...
the passport has the place of residence, but it was definitely issued more than 6 months ago, so what now ?
what kind of document do these sons of bitches need?
I wonder if they sent this to customers who live in Germany, for example, or in the Cook Islands?
"This document must be signed and stamped by the issuing organisation or be printed on an official letterhead. "
So it doesn't matter what kind of organization or letterhead. Write it on a piece of paper from the school diary.
More Photoshop to the rescue!
They sent me about this from Cyprus too. Thought I had already sent them the documents and didn't react. After the New Year, access to MT was cut off. I have not sorted it out yet.
When I take money, I do not need any documents; I will open an account tomorrow, just give it to me)). By the way, now the money can only be withdrawn with documents and not otherwise.
The next step is to prohibit withdrawal, but with permission to enter.
The final of the Best Make-up Artist of the Year competition in Moscow: