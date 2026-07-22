Interesting and Humour - page 1952
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Doberman
didn't get it ? (
the film Doberman.
If I'm not mistaken, it's Monica Bellucci seducing the guard at the beginning of the movie.
the movie Doberman.
If I'm not mistaken, it's Monica Bellucci seducing the guard at the beginning of the film
Got it, didn't see it.
Oh, man... nothing changes. I was gone for the night, came back... same as before...
Oh, man... nothing changes. I was gone for the night, came back... same as before...
Don't get in the way of the uncles.