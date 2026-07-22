Interesting and Humour - page 1952

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sergeev:
Doberman
didn't get it ? (
 
 
Yoschik:
didn't get it ? (

the film Doberman.

If I'm not mistaken, it's Monica Bellucci seducing the guard at the beginning of the movie.

 
sergeev:

the movie Doberman.

If I'm not mistaken, it's Monica Bellucci seducing the guard at the beginning of the film

Got it, didn't see it.
 
Yoschik:
Got it, didn't see it.
But the right thing to do was with the machine.
 
 

Oh, man... nothing changes. I was gone for the night, came back... same as before...


 
artmedia70:

Oh, man... nothing changes. I was gone for the night, came back... same as before...


Don't bother the uncles.
 
tara:
Don't get in the way of the uncles.
Uncles are always either drinking or discussing aunts. I'm going to go dress up as a cat - they're lucky...
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