Interesting and Humour - page 1107
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Opposites...
and it's no joke
for they know
We have time to cleanse our sins quickly, to return what we stole from the Internet and to repent.
Russian Post strikes back, or again about video footage
The logical continuation should be an instruction to prevent anyone from entering the Post's premises at all.
Close the doors and live for yourself.
There was a time when you were deprived of the right to drink for a year, or even your stomach...
North Korea has proceeded to launch a missile.
By the way, you can watch it grow back in 1-2 days )
http://bitcoin.clarkmoody.com/
What's one or two days in a few hours?)
How did it... uh...Growing back?
I'm really worried about you. They've already stopped the bidding, the bastards. Did it grow back the way you wanted it to?
Hey, Sanek. Where are you?
Here we go again. Stay awake, bear, worry, bear... He's outgrown it, he's not outgrown it. What do we do now if it doesn't grow back? Pull it out...
Zen