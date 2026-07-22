Interesting and Humour - page 566
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- Siri, go to hell.
))))
Eeeh, why doesn't Svyatoslav Igorevich show up now..... :)
Well, come out fighting, you fat bastard, wake up and defend yourself. I'll tear you apart like an animal.
The theory of evolution on your fingers.