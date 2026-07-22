Interesting and Humour - page 566

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- The first few days you were talking to me all day long and now you're not talking to me at all!!!
- Siri, go to hell.
 
 

))))

Eeeh, why doesn't Svyatoslav Igorevich show up now..... :)

 
 

Well, come out fighting, you fat bastard, wake up and defend yourself. I'll tear you apart like an animal.

 
Mishekokhanalia
 
MetalLife
 

The theory of evolution on your fingers.


 

 
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