Interesting and Humour - page 2856
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Strangely enough it is the programmer who is more charged with trolling, and Google itself is a troll-bot, if not confused with xenophobia. These are different things.
This is a fallacy. Programmers have a very multivariate way of thinking, so their conclusions may seem contradictory at first glance, unless the whole logical sequence is laid out.
First of all, don't confuse trolling with flooding, and Google has nothing to do with it at all.
This is a fallacy. Programmers have a very multivariate way of thinking, so their conclusions may seem contradictory at first glance, unless the whole logical sequence is laid out.
First of all, don't confuse trolling with flooding, and Google has nothing to do with it at all.
http://blog-craft.ru/generaciya-tekstov-onlajn-servisy-i-programmy/
The blogs in the header have become "Blogs" again, not "News":
Here's one to help you out.
good troll
France v France
There was a small program on RBC channel today about trolling - that it's like a very demanded and highly paid profession, that professionals are paid by competitors a few thousand quid a month to be able to talk about a topic ("shut up" the usurpers), to defame a topic/team/firm, etc. The greatest art is getting a troll to work for a rival firm to undermine it from within (the rivals pay even more). Sometimes, trolls are employed by the firm itself to promote its resources - in that case, the trolls organize mini-scandals between themselves, promoting various topics and the Internet resource itself.
Below - I just found an article on what to do with it.
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Trolling (taken from here ) - quotes:
"The most important thing is to realise that it is the troll in front of you. This is understood from his vocabulary - a troll always comes with a sense of superiority and a 'teacher' attitude. As one put it, "I come to put the little shit in their place". His statements are always categorical, polar judgements are used, there are no undertones - only black and white. This allows him to appeal to the emotions and basic concepts of an undemanding public. Once it is clear that this is a troll, from that point on you need to be able to switch off your emotions. You give in to emotion, you lose in advance."
Troll hunting
Mm... Yeah, trolls, elves, gnomes, what can they think of!
France v France
The great Lev Yashin does not live only in our hearts...
Winter. It's beautiful.