Interesting and Humour - page 2790
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http://www.yaplakal.com/forum7/topic1248683.html
http://www.yaplakal.com/forum7/topic1248683.html
http://www.yaplakal.com/forum7/topic1248683.html
I like the comment below:
"I wonder if the Daghs in Moscow have any croissants to squeeze and divide? ) Just for sport )" (с)
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and why is everyone taking it out on Asians?
For some reason, the search only knows David Hugh-Jones as a director.
- A parade of coprophiles, sir.
- Yeah? What do they want?
- They're just asserting their rights to equality, sir.
- I don't get it. Someone's stopping them from eating shit at home?
- No, sir. They don't want to eat it just at home. They're advocating that shit be sold in all eating establishments, that you can easily buy shit on a stick at the crossroads, and that you can order shit on a shovel in a restaurant without any problem.
- But that's nauseating and completely unnatural, George !
- Why not, sir? It's inborn, they're born that way and there's nothing they can do about it. Besides, there are plenty of examples of coprophilia in nature. Dogs, guinea pigs, a whole bunch of animals take it pretty well. So it's no surprise that humans, as part of the animal kingdom, are also affected by it.
- George, am I to understand that if they get their way, my favourite corner cafe will be serving shit in cups along with strawberry soufflé???
- Quite right, sir. Coprophiles are human beings too and have the right to eat their favourite dish at lunchtime without hiding their preferences.
- God, I'm gonna be sick on the spot!
- Sir, how can you...? This is completely intolerant!
At the very least, you'll be fined. At the very most, you'll go to jail.
-and by the way sir a famous psychiatrist once said something like "if you don't like coprophiles then it's very likely that you are also a coprophile, just a latent one" I can't vouch for the veracity of the phrase, but still, listen to yourself, you might be in for some fresh taste discoveries....
George, what's that noise outside the window?
- A parade of coprophiles, sir.
- Yeah? What do they want?
- They're just asserting their rights to equality, sir.
- I don't get it. Someone's stopping them from eating shit at home?
- No, sir. They don't want to eat it just at home. They're advocating that shit be sold in all eating establishments, that you can easily buy shit on a stick at the crossroads, and that you can order shit on a shovel at a restaurant with no problem.
- But that's nauseating and completely unnatural, George !
- Why not, sir? It's inborn, they're born that way and there's nothing they can do about it. Besides, there are plenty of examples of coprophilia in nature. Dogs, guinea pigs, a whole bunch of animals take it pretty well. So it's no surprise that humans, as part of the animal kingdom, are also affected by it.
- George, am I to understand that if they get their way, my favourite corner cafe will be serving shit in cups along with the strawberry soufflé???
- Quite right, sir. Coprophiles are human beings too and have the right to eat their favourite dish at lunchtime without hiding their preferences.
- God, I'm gonna be sick on the spot!
- Sir, how can you...? This is completely intolerant!
At the very least, you'll be fined. At the very most, you'll go to jail.
-and by the way sir a famous psychiatrist once said something like "if you don't like coprophiles then it's very likely that you are also a coprophile, just a latent one" I can't vouch for its veracity, but take heed, you might be in for some fresh taste ....
Maternal instinct trumps danger of death!!!
The cat went into the burning house five times to carry each of her kittens.