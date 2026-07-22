Interesting and Humour - page 2790

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http://www.yaplakal.com/forum7/topic1248683.html
Стресс для европейца... - ЯПлакалъ
  • Sovwig
  • www.yaplakal.com
Нас не любят, потому что боятся. Боятся, как что-то необъяснимое и непредсказуемое стихийное бедствие. Вот вам быль (байка). Франция. Маленький городок (например, Авиньон). В местный магазин рано утром завозят свежие булки (багеты). Тёплые, вкусные, ароматные. Люди (французы) занимают очередь в ожидании привоза у кассы. Ждут минут 10 – 15...
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:
http://www.yaplakal.com/forum7/topic1248683.html
Yes! I choked on the smoke while laughing.
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:
http://www.yaplakal.com/forum7/topic1248683.html
That's hilarious!
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:
http://www.yaplakal.com/forum7/topic1248683.html

I like the comment below:

"I wonder if the Daghs in Moscow have any croissants to squeeze and divide? ) Just for sport )" (с)

 
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Ученые выяснили, как честность людей зависит от страны
Ученые выяснили, как честность людей зависит от страны
  • rg.ru
Исследование, проведенное сотрудниками Университета Восточной Англии (University of East Anglia, UEA), выявило зависимость между честностью людей и страной их проживания. Об этом сообщается на сайте учебного заведения. В онлайн-тестировании, которое включало в себя два эксперимента, приняло участие 1500 человек из 15 стран. Для начала их...
 
The experiment is wrong; it should be conducted not only among the poor, but also among the rich, and the rich should take the bait more seriously. If heads roll, your fortune will certainly not be diminished; if heads roll, all accounts and funds will be frozen for a year until the end of the audit of illegal activities. That's where honesty will swim
 
Server Muradasilov:
h

and why is everyone taking it out on Asians?

For some reason, the search only knows David Hugh-Jones as a director.

 
George, what's that noise outside the window?
- A parade of coprophiles, sir.
- Yeah? What do they want?
- They're just asserting their rights to equality, sir.
- I don't get it. Someone's stopping them from eating shit at home?
- No, sir. They don't want to eat it just at home. They're advocating that shit be sold in all eating establishments, that you can easily buy shit on a stick at the crossroads, and that you can order shit on a shovel in a restaurant without any problem.
- But that's nauseating and completely unnatural, George !
- Why not, sir? It's inborn, they're born that way and there's nothing they can do about it. Besides, there are plenty of examples of coprophilia in nature. Dogs, guinea pigs, a whole bunch of animals take it pretty well. So it's no surprise that humans, as part of the animal kingdom, are also affected by it.
- George, am I to understand that if they get their way, my favourite corner cafe will be serving shit in cups along with strawberry soufflé???
- Quite right, sir. Coprophiles are human beings too and have the right to eat their favourite dish at lunchtime without hiding their preferences.
- God, I'm gonna be sick on the spot!
- Sir, how can you...? This is completely intolerant!
At the very least, you'll be fined. At the very most, you'll go to jail.
-and by the way sir a famous psychiatrist once said something like "if you don't like coprophiles then it's very likely that you are also a coprophile, just a latent one" I can't vouch for the veracity of the phrase, but still, listen to yourself, you might be in for some fresh taste discoveries....
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:
George, what's that noise outside the window?
- A parade of coprophiles, sir.
- Yeah? What do they want?
- They're just asserting their rights to equality, sir.
- I don't get it. Someone's stopping them from eating shit at home?
- No, sir. They don't want to eat it just at home. They're advocating that shit be sold in all eating establishments, that you can easily buy shit on a stick at the crossroads, and that you can order shit on a shovel at a restaurant with no problem.
- But that's nauseating and completely unnatural, George !
- Why not, sir? It's inborn, they're born that way and there's nothing they can do about it. Besides, there are plenty of examples of coprophilia in nature. Dogs, guinea pigs, a whole bunch of animals take it pretty well. So it's no surprise that humans, as part of the animal kingdom, are also affected by it.
- George, am I to understand that if they get their way, my favourite corner cafe will be serving shit in cups along with the strawberry soufflé???
- Quite right, sir. Coprophiles are human beings too and have the right to eat their favourite dish at lunchtime without hiding their preferences.
- God, I'm gonna be sick on the spot!
- Sir, how can you...? This is completely intolerant!
At the very least, you'll be fined. At the very most, you'll go to jail.
-and by the way sir a famous psychiatrist once said something like "if you don't like coprophiles then it's very likely that you are also a coprophile, just a latent one" I can't vouch for its veracity, but take heed, you might be in for some fresh taste ....
Something about the number of cannibals in the world has increased lately.
 

Maternal instinct trumps danger of death!!!

The cat went into the burning house five times to carry each of her kittens.


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