Interesting and Humour - page 814

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tol64:
and get completely inside the condom. )))
wow
 
 
Mischek:
wow
And lock yourself in it from the inside with a zip. It seems to be even safer that way. )))
 
tol64:
You could also turn off the lights and go completely into a condom. )))

Erm... do computer viruses attack people already?

Missed it, no good.

 
 
Mischek:
If you don't know how to de-stress, don't put it on.
It's a bit of a riddle. )) More precisely, it's not clear how to relate what's written to what's depicted. ))
 
tol64:
It's a bit of a riddle. )) More precisely, it's not clear how to relate what's written to what's depicted. ))
First, to unzip the zip and get out of the condom
 
 
Mischek:
to start by unzipping and climbing out of the condom to the outside

I'm not there... Don't look in the crooked mirror. )) That's my answer. )))

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