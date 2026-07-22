Interesting and Humour - page 814
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and get completely inside the condom. )))
wow
You could also turn off the lights and go completely into a condom. )))
Erm... do computer viruses attack people already?
Missed it, no good.
If you don't know how to de-stress, don't put it on.
It's a bit of a riddle. )) More precisely, it's not clear how to relate what's written to what's depicted. ))
to start by unzipping and climbing out of the condom to the outside
I'm not there... Don't look in the crooked mirror. )) That's my answer. )))