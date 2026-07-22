Interesting and Humour - page 861

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Vladon:


this one will take revenge
 
Mischek:
This one's gonna get revenge.
The cat seems to have a heart attack and you're laughing.
 
i_logic:
It looks like the cat's heart gave out, and you should be laughing.

I feel sorry for the cat in any case, but if the cat had been bad they would not have put it on YouTube, they would have been heartless, and heartless people do not breed cats and it is possible to make them fat only by loving them thoughtlessly.

and his pupils would have shrunk on the contrary, and he would have got bigger

 

Divide and conquer


 
 

Oh, my steering wheel! The weirdest car steering wheels of all time.

Ya! The craziest concept cars from Japan.

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